THE SNP has won a council by-election in Edinburgh - replacing the party’s former councillor who stepped down due to ill health.

Ethan Young has been announced as the new councillor for the Craigentinny/Duddingston ward in the east of the city, after Ian Campbell resigned from the post earlier this year.

Mr Youth secured 39 per cent of first preference votes, ahead of the Conservative candidate Eleanor Price on 18.9 per cent and Labour’s Margaret Arma Graham with 16.1 per cent of votes.

The elction turnout was recorded at 31.6 per cent.

The SNP, which runs the council administration in coalition with Labour, now has 16 councillors – while the Tories remain the biggest party with 17.

Mr Young said: “I am absolutely delighted to be elected as councillor for Craigentinny/Duddingston, and I’ll work to deliver the very best for all people in the ward and across the city of Edinburgh.

“I'm hugely grateful to the team of local activists who worked tirelessly to get our message out and ensure the SNP came out on top in this by-election.

"I’m ready to hit the ground running and looking forward to representing my constituents and being a strong and responsive voice for the community."

SNP depute leader Keith Brown congratulated Mr Young for his “fantastic victory”. He added: “Many congratulations to Ethan Young for this fantastic victory. I know he will be a superb addition to the SNP council group in Edinburgh.

"With poll after poll showing strong support for the SNP across the country and growing numbers of people putting their trust in the party to represent their communities, it's clear that the SNP is in a strong position ahead of next year's Holyrood election.

"But we take absolutely nothing for granted, and we will be working hard for every single vote at May's election."

Returning officer for Edinburgh, Andrew Kerr, said: “I’d like to thank all those who took part in the by-election, despite the challenging circumstances we face.

"It’s been a difficult year but local democracy is still extremely important, so I’m pleased to welcome Ethan Young, who will help represent the community as we work to emerge from the crisis, and on a range of other issues affecting the ward and city.

“I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and planning that has gone into staging this election. I’ve heard from many constituents who have praised the safe, physically distanced voting process, which is with thanks to our elections team, who have spent months preparing for the event.”