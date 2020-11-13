The boss of the UK's largest independent travel retailer, that bought over Thomas Cook, saving 555 shops and more than 2,000 jobs, has died.
John Hays, the founder and managing director of Hays Travel, passed away today 'while doing the job he loved'.
John, who with his wife and co-owner Irene Hays bought the Thomas Cook retail estate a year ago, was at work in the company's Sunderland Head Office when he collapsed.
John built Hays Travel into the UK's largest independent travel agent providing jobs and careers for thousands of young people over 40 years.
A spokesperson for the company said: "Throughout this past difficult year he did everything in his power to save jobs and protect the travel industry.
"He was held in immense respect by his staff, colleagues, family and friends and
was recognised throughout his life for his many achievements.
"He was equally proud of his loyal staff who, under the direction of the board
and senior management team, will ensure that the business continues to serve
the customers of the UK's largest independent travel agent as he would have
wanted."
