SCOTLAND was celebrating a night that will never be forgotten as the national football side beat Serbia on penalties to qualify for their first major men’s tournament since 1998.

Fans sang on the streets, played bagpipes, and put the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions to one side as 22 years of hurt were swept away in Belgrade.

Scotland, as tradition seems to dictate, did it the hard way, throwing away a 1-0 lead in the last minute before winning on penalties 5-4.

Scotland booked their place in next year's Euros - coronavirus permitting - after goalkeeper David Marshall saved Serbia's final regulation penalty effort.

Uncertainty continues to hover over next summer's finals, with Glasgow one of 12 host cities across the continent.

But if Euro 2020 goes ahead next year, and with two of Scotland's group games being held at Hampden it should provide a huge economic boost, in particular for the hospitality sector hit hard by Covid lockdowns.

It was previously estimated that the Euro finals could pump more than £20m into the Scotland economy, even without Scotland success on the pitch.

In the town centre of Falkirk in central Scotland, where indoor gatherings between households are prohibited due to Covid-19 restrictions, fans cheered and sang Flower of Scotland on the streets until the early hours of Friday.

In Glasgow, a group of around 50 fans were filmed celebrating the win by climbing a statue in George Square in the city centre shortly before midnight.

In Edinburgh there were scenes of shirtless men dancing and singing on a rooftop, with one of them playing the bagpipes.

In the north of Scotland, where Covid-19 restrictions are less strict, groups were allowed to gather in pubs to watch the game but had to clear out before the 10.30pm cut-off, which was just five minutes after the penalty shootout.

The police in the city of Aberdeen had to disperse a group at the Draft Project pub at 10pm "We are aware of footage circulating on social media following the Scotland game last (Thursday) night," Police Scotland chief inspector David Howieson said.

"Officers were on patrol within the city centre throughout the evening and in attendance at the premises in question where they supported staff who ejected a number of patrons following a spontaneous reaction to the first Scotland goal."

Susan Webb, director of public health for the Grampian region, said while she understood the desire to celebrate, the risks of coronavirus infection were still too high.

"I am aware of footage being shared on social media, apparently shot in licensed premises in Aberdeen during last night's Scotland match," she said.

"While I cannot comment on these specific circumstances, I can say this -- this virus does not rest."

Deputy First Minister John Swinney warned Scotland must suppress coronavirus to be in the “best place” to enjoy qualifying for the delayed Euro 2020 Championship in the summer.

He said the victory had “given the whole national a lift at a time when we really needed it” and told the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing that he was “in a high state of nerves last night” watching the match.

He said: “I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the Scotland side on qualifying for Euro 2020.”

The Deputy First Minister added: “It is a magnificent achievement and a real piece of bright, good news for us all.

“After a very tough year the team have given the whole nation a lift at a time when really needed it and we can all now look forward to Scotland taking part in the tournament next year after such a long break from such competitions.

“But to put us in the best place to enjoy that we have to suppress the virus.”

Iain Emerson, who runs the The Famous Tartan Army magazine said it was a major boost for the nation, especially as the nation is part-hosting "the party".

"It means absolutely everything," he said. "I can't take the smile off my face this morning.

"I woke up and found it wasn't a dream. It is really emotional that we have managed to get back to where we should be, a competing nation.

"If you think about yesterday in the build up, the nation was on a high, and we have that now all the way through to June next year, so it is a major boost for Scotland and the national team.

"The finals deserve the Tartan Army being there. Let's keep our fingers crossed the nation gets to see us play."

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown, who last took the nation to a major football tournament said: "I can't wait to get to Wembley, if I can get a ticket."

When the victory was secured Nicola Sturgeon tweeted “deep breaths everyone” before posting a video of herself celebrating during last year’s general election.

She then wrote: “Massive congratulations to Steve Clarke and the team. After 22 years, Scotland men are off to a major tournament. What a lift for the country. Well done!”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also offered his congratulations, saying: “So great to see Scotland going forward to the Euros. Massive well done to the whole team.”

The start date for Scotland comes on June 14, when Clarke's side run out at Hampden to face the Czech Republic.

Then comes the big one against the Auld Enemy, with Scotland facing England at Wembley on June 18.

Scotland round off the group stage at Hampden on June 22 with a clash with World Cup runners-up Croatia.

With the top two teams from each group going through, along with the four best third-place teams, there is an opportunity for Clarke's men to make more history.