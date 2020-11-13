Dominic Cummings and his ally Lee Cain have both left Downing Street for good.

The two, who were instrumental in the Vote Leave Brexit Campaign, were due to finish up in government at the end of the year.

However it is understood both men have now left their jobs today, and will be on gardening leave until mid-December.

Mr Cummings, a controversial figure in government, was photographed leaving No.10 with a large packing box around 5.15pm.

It is believed he has decided to quit his role as the Prime Minister's closest advisor six weeks earlier than was suggested last night.

Mr Cain, head of communications at No.10, is also believed to have left his post from today.

It comes after he said earlier this week that he had resigned and would be departing at the end of the year.

The two men are reported to have had a meeting with the Prime Minister this afternoon, where it was decided it would be best for both of them to leave immediately given the turmoil of the last week.

In another reshuffle, Lord Edward Lister has been appointed as a temporary chief of staff.

A No10 spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has today asked Sir Edward Lister to take on the role of chief of staff for an interim period pending a permanent appointment to the post."