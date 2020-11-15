WHEN we eventually emerge from this current crisis, it seems clear that certain of our previously taken-for-granted behaviours will either have to change or we will already have had changes forced upon us. With current closures and restrictions on our pubs, there is an opportunity to release us (and I use the phrase release us deliberately) from our current binge-drinking culture.

It is a culture which I see not as a young person's problem, but one that is learnt from, and perhaps even expected by, us of an older generation. I do not pretend to have any culture-changing ideas, but am convinced that there is an opportunity here to help people of all ages and cultures re-evaluate their relationship to alcohol.

As and when restrictions begin to be lifted may I suggest that the restrictions/advice regarding foreign holiday travel, both in and out of Scotland, are left at the bottom of the to-do list. My reasoning is simple: say 100,000 Scots fly out on holiday, all are vaccinated, the vaccine is 90 per cent effective. Therefore 10,000 Scots are at risk from becoming infected unless their holiday destination is 100 per cent free of Covid-19. There is therefore an unnecessary risk of reintroducing Covid to this country. The same logic applies to visitors to this country, a significant proportion of them are possible Covid carriers. We don't need to take this risk. Stay at home, book a Scottish or UK holiday.

And as we seek to reduce our adverse impacts on the climate our love affair with flying abroad for holidays is, perhaps – no, is – one of our taken-for-granted behaviours which should change. I have to disagree with Andy Morrison ("Scrapping visitors’ tax would get economy back on track", The Herald, November 10) re scrapping Air Departure Tax. We need to rebuild on rock, not sand.

Alastair Clark, Stranraer.

ALAN Simpson, in his article on the Scottish tier system relative to coronavirus ("A tier system so complex it should be in a Higher maths exam, The Herald, November 12), suggests that it should be in a Higher maths exam. I would argue that it is related much more to human geography than to mathematics.

Perth and Kinross, Fife and Angus have been moved from Tier 2 to Tier 3. In my opinion, this is due to the fact that Dundee City local authority area (in common with Glasgow) excludes many suburbs which are part of the Dundee conurbation such as Invergowrie (Perth and Kinross), Monifieth/Carnoustie (Angus) and Newport-on Tay/Tayport (Fife).

Many people travel daily from these peripheral towns into Dundee for work/shopping/education thereby transferring the virus from the relatively high rate (Tier 3) in the city to the lower rates in the more rural outer areas of the Dundee City Region. I would ascertain that explains the changes the Government has made.

Iain Campbell Aird, Dunoon.

I HAVE had to visit Glasgow's Stobhill Hospital three times over the last three months. On my first visit in August I noticed a large poster saying "Drive-through virus testing – appointments only". It was set up in a car park at the rear of the building. There was no sign of any activity. My next visit was in September. Again no sign of anything happening, gates closed. My final visit was in November, gates closed with a padlock and chain.

I am sick of politicians saying how well they are doing with Test and Protect. Obviously this is not the case. An elderly friend who lives in the west and who required a test was offered one in Edinburgh. The Scottish Government has shut us down so much, for so many weeks, but it is not giving thought to the fact that what it has been trying to do is not working. Possibly as it is not doing the job very well, not testing enough, not contacting infected people, and then blaming us for not following rules.

Every time I hear the phrase how well Test And Protect is doing, I keep thinking of these gates with a padlock. I get really cross.

Ann Ross, Glasgow G63.

I WAS somewhat offended by the sentiments in the letter from Jill Stephenson (November 13). To suggest the Scottish Government in the midst of a global pandemic is being led to impose tier levels on different areas in accordance with "the heartland of where SNP support is" is both offensive and outrageous. And where exactly is the SNP heartland, from recent polls it covers most of Scotland?

But Ms Stevenson did not stop the outrage and offence there, she went on to accuse the Scottish Government of a"control freak tendency" because she is being denied a glass of wine with her lunch. I would suggest this is a small price to pay in the big scheme of things and when one considers the duty of parliament during a global pandemic is first and foremost to protect her citizens and that is exactly what the Scottish Government is fully focused on.

Catriona C Clark, Falkirk.