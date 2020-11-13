Glasgow had 48 out of the top 100 neighbourhoods in Scotland with the most Covid-19 cases between 4 November and 10 November.

When analysing data from the Scottish government, looking at a breakdown of localised coronavirus cases in council areas across the country, it shows hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.

For example, Scotland had 7,971 positive cases between 4 November and 10 November, which was 145.9 cases per 100,000 population.

However, the council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 1,840 positive cases which works out at 290.6 per 100,000 people.

Out of the 100 neighbourhoods with the highest cases of Covid19, 48 come from Glasgow and the rest are spread out mainly through the Central Belt.

Only one area in Scotland, the Shetland Islands, had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven day period.

Here are the 100 neighbourhoods with the most cases of Covid-19 between between 4 November and 10 November.

100. Kingston West and Dumbreck - Glasgow - 15 cases - 3,637 population

99. North Barlanark and Easterhouse South - Glasgow - 15 cases - 3,581 population

98. Moodiesburn East - North Lanarkshire - 15 cases - 3,513 population

97. Moodiesburn West - North Lanarkshire - 15  cases - 3,504 population

96. Kilmalcolm Central - Inverclyde - 15 cases - 2,551 population

95. Perth Road - Dundee City - 16 cases - 7,637 population

94. Muirhouse and Knowetop - North Lanarkshire - 16 cases - 6,861 population

93. Kelvingrove and University - Glasgow -  16 cases - 6,546 population

92. Greenend and Carnbroe - North Lanarkshire - 16 cases - 6,218 population

91. Possil Park - Glasgow - 16 cases - 6,123 population

90. Kennoway and Bonnybank - Fife - 16 cases - 5,525 population

89. Cathcart - Glasgow - 16 cases - 5,411 population

88. Fallside - North Lanarkshire - 16 cases - 4,952 population

87. Yoker South - Glasgow - 16 cases - 4,856 population

86. Craigneuk Wishaw - North Lanarkshire - 16 cases - 4,729 population

85. Dennistoun North - Glasgow - 16 cases - 4,707 population

84. Pollokshields West - Glasgow - 16 cases - 4,662 population

83. Whitlawburn and Greenlees - South Lanarkshire - 16 cases -  4,605 population

82. Govanhill East and Aikenhead - Glasgow - 16 cases - 4,519 population

81. Calderwood West and Nerston - South Lanarkshire - 16 cases - 4,101 population

80. Arthurlie and Gateside - East Renfrewshire - 16 cases - 4,076 population

79. City Centre South - Glasgow - 16 cases - 3,945 population

78. Balornock - Glasgow - 16 cases - 3,439 population

77. Bothwell South - South Lanarkshire - 16 cases - 3,374 population

76. Barmulloch - Glasgow - 16 cases - 3,048 population

75. Kilsyth East and Croy - North Lanarkshire - 17 cases - 8,112 population

74. Toryglen and Oatlands - Glasgow - 17 cases -  6,814 population

73. Dundyvan - North Lanarkshire - 17 cases - 6,259 population

72. Glenmavis and Greengairs - North Lanarkshire - 17 cases - 5,962 population

71. Kelvinside and Jordanhill - Glasgow - 17 cases - 5,717 population

70. Knightsridge - West Lothian - 17 cases - 5,582 population

69. Hareleeshill - South Lanarkshire - 17 cases - 4,001 population

68. Shettleston South - Glasgow - 17 cases - 3,810 population

67. High Blantyre - South Lanarkshire - 17 cases - 3,751 population

66. Clydesdale and New Stevenston - North Lanarkshire - 17 cases - 3,598 population

65. Hillhead - Glasgow - 18 cases - 8,319 population

64. Cranhill, Lightburn and Queenslie South - Glasgow - 18 cases - 6,554 population

63. Pollok North and East - Glasgow - 18 cases - 5,869 population

62. Harthill and Salsburgh - North Lanarkshire - 18 cases - 5,692 population

61. Airdrie North - North Lanarkshire - 18 cases - 5,185 population

60. Darnley East - Glasgow - 18 cases - 5,104 population

59. Breich Valley - West Lothian - 18 cases - 4,911 population

58. Blackhill and Barmulloch East - Glasgow - 18 cases - 4,601 population

57. Burnbank Central and Udston - South Lanarkshire - 18 cases - 4,592 population

56. Dennistoun - Glasgow - 18 - cases - 4,454 population

55. Milton West - Glasgow - 18 - cases - 4,275 population

54. Chapelhall East - North Lanarkshire - 18mcases - 4,189 population

53. Kirkwood and Bargeddie - North Lanarkshire - 19 cases - 6,256 population

52. Rosebank and Waterside - East Dunbartonshire - 19 cases - 5,422 population

51. Clydebank East - West Dunbartonshire - 19 cases - 5,140 population

50. Bellshill South - North Lanarkshire - 19 cases - 4,632 population

49. Dalbeattie - Dumfries and Galloway - 19 cases - 4,172 population

48. Valleyfield Culross and Torryburn - Fife - 19 cases - 3,593 population

47. Doon Valley South - East Ayrshire - 19 cases - 3,170 population

46. Woodhead and Meikle Earnock - South Lanarkshire - 19 cases - 2,730 population

45. Anniesland West - Glasgow - 20 cases - 6,681 population

44. Bishopbriggs West and Cadder - East Dunbartonshire - 20 cases - 6,505 population

43. Springburn - Glasgow - 20 cases - 4,539 population

42. Summerston Central and West - Glasgow - 20 cases - 4,481 population

41. South Thornliebank and Woodfarm - East Renfrewshire - 20 cases - 4,110 population

40. Dalmarnock - Glasgow - 20 cases - 3,860 population

39. Bathgate, Wester Inch and Inchross - West Lothian - 21 cases - 7,114 population

38. Nitshill - Glasgow - 21 cases - 6,330 population

37. Carfin and Cleekhimin - North Lanarkshire - 21 cases - 5,407 population

36. Thrashbush - North Lanarkshire - 21 cases - 5,236 population

35. Barlanark - Glasgow - 21 cases - 4916 population

34. Pollok South and West - Glasgow - 22 cases - 6,341 population

33. Dunterlie, East Arthurlie and Dovecothall - East Renfrewshire - 23 cases - 6,157 population

32. Roystonhill, Blochairn and Provanmill - Glasgow - 23 cases - 6,023 population

31. Maxwell Park - Glasgow - 23 cases - 5,866 population

30. Gallowgate North and Bellgrove - Glasgow - 24 cases - 6,354 population

29. Ardler abd St Marys - Dundee City - 24 cases - 6,075 population

28. Carntyne West and Haghill - Glasgow - 24 cases - 4,771 population

27. Uddingston and Gardenside - South Lanarkshire - 25 cases - 6,700 population

26. City Centre West - Glasgow - 25 cases - 5,676 population

25. Garthamlock, Auchinlea and Gartloch - Glasgow - 25 cases - 4,631 population

24. Kings Park South - Glasgow - 25 cases - 4,026 population

23. Bannockburn - Stirling - 25 cases - 3,369 population

22. Gartcosh and Marnock - North Lanarkshire - 26 cases - 6,987 population

21. Drumoyne and Shieldhall - Glasgow - 26 cases - 6,241 population

20. Glenwood North - Glasgow - 26 cases - 4,313 population

19. Crookfur and Fruin - East Renfrewshire - 27 cases - 8,574 population

18. Pollokshields East - Glasgow - 27 cases - 5,037 population

17. Nerston and EK Landward Area - South Lanarkshire - 28 cases - 7,404 population

16. Riddrie and Hogganfield - Glasgow - 28 cases - 5,867 population

15. Penilee - Glasgow - 28 cases - 5,279 population

14. Arran - North Ayrshire - 28 cases - 4,537 population

13. Motherwell North - North Lanarkshire - 28 cases - 3,041 population

12. Woodlands - Glasgow - 29 cases - 7,387 population

11. Halfwaym, Hallside and Drumsagard - South Lanarkshire - 30 cases - 7,784 population

10. Old Shettleston and Parkhead North - Glasgow - 30 cases - 4,848 population

9. City Centre East - Glasgow - 31 cases - 10,486 population

8. Westburn and Newton - South Lanarkshire - 31 cases - 6,321 population

7. Craigend and Ruchazie - Glasgow - 31 cases - 5,692 population

6. Darnley West - Glasgow - 31 cases - 5,461 population

5. Baillieston East - Glasgow - 32 cases - 7,128 population

4. Little Earnock - South Lanarkshire - 32 cases - 6,779 population

3. Viewpark - North Lanarkshire - 36 cases - 5,698 population

2. Auchinairn - East Dunbartonshire - 44 - cases - 5,686 population

1. Parkhead West and Barrowfield - Glasgow - 53 cases - 7,465 population