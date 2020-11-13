Glasgow had 48 out of the top 100 neighbourhoods in Scotland with the most Covid-19 cases between 4 November and 10 November.
When analysing data from the Scottish government, looking at a breakdown of localised coronavirus cases in council areas across the country, it shows hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.
For example, Scotland had 7,971 positive cases between 4 November and 10 November, which was 145.9 cases per 100,000 population.
However, the council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 1,840 positive cases which works out at 290.6 per 100,000 people.
Out of the 100 neighbourhoods with the highest cases of Covid19, 48 come from Glasgow and the rest are spread out mainly through the Central Belt.
Only one area in Scotland, the Shetland Islands, had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven day period.
Here are the 100 neighbourhoods with the most cases of Covid-19 between between 4 November and 10 November.
100. Kingston West and Dumbreck - Glasgow - 15 cases - 3,637 population
99. North Barlanark and Easterhouse South - Glasgow - 15 cases - 3,581 population
98. Moodiesburn East - North Lanarkshire - 15 cases - 3,513 population
97. Moodiesburn West - North Lanarkshire - 15 cases - 3,504 population
96. Kilmalcolm Central - Inverclyde - 15 cases - 2,551 population
95. Perth Road - Dundee City - 16 cases - 7,637 population
94. Muirhouse and Knowetop - North Lanarkshire - 16 cases - 6,861 population
93. Kelvingrove and University - Glasgow - 16 cases - 6,546 population
92. Greenend and Carnbroe - North Lanarkshire - 16 cases - 6,218 population
91. Possil Park - Glasgow - 16 cases - 6,123 population
90. Kennoway and Bonnybank - Fife - 16 cases - 5,525 population
89. Cathcart - Glasgow - 16 cases - 5,411 population
88. Fallside - North Lanarkshire - 16 cases - 4,952 population
87. Yoker South - Glasgow - 16 cases - 4,856 population
86. Craigneuk Wishaw - North Lanarkshire - 16 cases - 4,729 population
85. Dennistoun North - Glasgow - 16 cases - 4,707 population
84. Pollokshields West - Glasgow - 16 cases - 4,662 population
83. Whitlawburn and Greenlees - South Lanarkshire - 16 cases - 4,605 population
82. Govanhill East and Aikenhead - Glasgow - 16 cases - 4,519 population
81. Calderwood West and Nerston - South Lanarkshire - 16 cases - 4,101 population
80. Arthurlie and Gateside - East Renfrewshire - 16 cases - 4,076 population
79. City Centre South - Glasgow - 16 cases - 3,945 population
78. Balornock - Glasgow - 16 cases - 3,439 population
77. Bothwell South - South Lanarkshire - 16 cases - 3,374 population
76. Barmulloch - Glasgow - 16 cases - 3,048 population
75. Kilsyth East and Croy - North Lanarkshire - 17 cases - 8,112 population
74. Toryglen and Oatlands - Glasgow - 17 cases - 6,814 population
73. Dundyvan - North Lanarkshire - 17 cases - 6,259 population
72. Glenmavis and Greengairs - North Lanarkshire - 17 cases - 5,962 population
71. Kelvinside and Jordanhill - Glasgow - 17 cases - 5,717 population
70. Knightsridge - West Lothian - 17 cases - 5,582 population
69. Hareleeshill - South Lanarkshire - 17 cases - 4,001 population
68. Shettleston South - Glasgow - 17 cases - 3,810 population
67. High Blantyre - South Lanarkshire - 17 cases - 3,751 population
66. Clydesdale and New Stevenston - North Lanarkshire - 17 cases - 3,598 population
65. Hillhead - Glasgow - 18 cases - 8,319 population
64. Cranhill, Lightburn and Queenslie South - Glasgow - 18 cases - 6,554 population
63. Pollok North and East - Glasgow - 18 cases - 5,869 population
62. Harthill and Salsburgh - North Lanarkshire - 18 cases - 5,692 population
61. Airdrie North - North Lanarkshire - 18 cases - 5,185 population
60. Darnley East - Glasgow - 18 cases - 5,104 population
59. Breich Valley - West Lothian - 18 cases - 4,911 population
58. Blackhill and Barmulloch East - Glasgow - 18 cases - 4,601 population
57. Burnbank Central and Udston - South Lanarkshire - 18 cases - 4,592 population
56. Dennistoun - Glasgow - 18 - cases - 4,454 population
55. Milton West - Glasgow - 18 - cases - 4,275 population
54. Chapelhall East - North Lanarkshire - 18mcases - 4,189 population
53. Kirkwood and Bargeddie - North Lanarkshire - 19 cases - 6,256 population
52. Rosebank and Waterside - East Dunbartonshire - 19 cases - 5,422 population
51. Clydebank East - West Dunbartonshire - 19 cases - 5,140 population
50. Bellshill South - North Lanarkshire - 19 cases - 4,632 population
49. Dalbeattie - Dumfries and Galloway - 19 cases - 4,172 population
48. Valleyfield Culross and Torryburn - Fife - 19 cases - 3,593 population
47. Doon Valley South - East Ayrshire - 19 cases - 3,170 population
46. Woodhead and Meikle Earnock - South Lanarkshire - 19 cases - 2,730 population
45. Anniesland West - Glasgow - 20 cases - 6,681 population
44. Bishopbriggs West and Cadder - East Dunbartonshire - 20 cases - 6,505 population
43. Springburn - Glasgow - 20 cases - 4,539 population
42. Summerston Central and West - Glasgow - 20 cases - 4,481 population
41. South Thornliebank and Woodfarm - East Renfrewshire - 20 cases - 4,110 population
40. Dalmarnock - Glasgow - 20 cases - 3,860 population
39. Bathgate, Wester Inch and Inchross - West Lothian - 21 cases - 7,114 population
38. Nitshill - Glasgow - 21 cases - 6,330 population
37. Carfin and Cleekhimin - North Lanarkshire - 21 cases - 5,407 population
36. Thrashbush - North Lanarkshire - 21 cases - 5,236 population
35. Barlanark - Glasgow - 21 cases - 4916 population
34. Pollok South and West - Glasgow - 22 cases - 6,341 population
33. Dunterlie, East Arthurlie and Dovecothall - East Renfrewshire - 23 cases - 6,157 population
32. Roystonhill, Blochairn and Provanmill - Glasgow - 23 cases - 6,023 population
31. Maxwell Park - Glasgow - 23 cases - 5,866 population
30. Gallowgate North and Bellgrove - Glasgow - 24 cases - 6,354 population
29. Ardler abd St Marys - Dundee City - 24 cases - 6,075 population
28. Carntyne West and Haghill - Glasgow - 24 cases - 4,771 population
27. Uddingston and Gardenside - South Lanarkshire - 25 cases - 6,700 population
26. City Centre West - Glasgow - 25 cases - 5,676 population
25. Garthamlock, Auchinlea and Gartloch - Glasgow - 25 cases - 4,631 population
24. Kings Park South - Glasgow - 25 cases - 4,026 population
23. Bannockburn - Stirling - 25 cases - 3,369 population
22. Gartcosh and Marnock - North Lanarkshire - 26 cases - 6,987 population
21. Drumoyne and Shieldhall - Glasgow - 26 cases - 6,241 population
20. Glenwood North - Glasgow - 26 cases - 4,313 population
19. Crookfur and Fruin - East Renfrewshire - 27 cases - 8,574 population
18. Pollokshields East - Glasgow - 27 cases - 5,037 population
17. Nerston and EK Landward Area - South Lanarkshire - 28 cases - 7,404 population
16. Riddrie and Hogganfield - Glasgow - 28 cases - 5,867 population
15. Penilee - Glasgow - 28 cases - 5,279 population
14. Arran - North Ayrshire - 28 cases - 4,537 population
13. Motherwell North - North Lanarkshire - 28 cases - 3,041 population
12. Woodlands - Glasgow - 29 cases - 7,387 population
11. Halfwaym, Hallside and Drumsagard - South Lanarkshire - 30 cases - 7,784 population
10. Old Shettleston and Parkhead North - Glasgow - 30 cases - 4,848 population
9. City Centre East - Glasgow - 31 cases - 10,486 population
8. Westburn and Newton - South Lanarkshire - 31 cases - 6,321 population
7. Craigend and Ruchazie - Glasgow - 31 cases - 5,692 population
6. Darnley West - Glasgow - 31 cases - 5,461 population
5. Baillieston East - Glasgow - 32 cases - 7,128 population
4. Little Earnock - South Lanarkshire - 32 cases - 6,779 population
3. Viewpark - North Lanarkshire - 36 cases - 5,698 population
2. Auchinairn - East Dunbartonshire - 44 - cases - 5,686 population
1. Parkhead West and Barrowfield - Glasgow - 53 cases - 7,465 population
