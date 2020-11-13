DOMINIC Cummings’s departure from Downing Street has come in what has been dubbed ‘the best news week of the year’ by senior Scottish Tories.

Boris Johnson’s maverick advisor and the mastermind behind the successful Vote Leave campaign walked out of No.10 tonight with a packing box.

It is understood he will be on gardening leave until mid-December.

Several Scottish Conservatives told The Herald they welcomed the decision, with one describing it as “one of the best pieces of news I’ve had this year...the running sore that is Dom Cummings will finally heal.”

Another commented: “This is the best news week of 2020 - Biden, a vaccine breakthrough, Scotland qualify for a tournament and Cummings is on his way out.”

A third added Cummings’s departure was “very positive” and said the “acknowledgement that No.10 know they have to change is an acknowledgement of what many of us have been saying over the last few months.”

Although Mr Cummings said he had not threatened to resign, the announcement of his intention to leave the government came after the shock resignation of one of his closest allies, Lee Cain, earlier this week from his post as Head of Communications at No.10.

Mr Cain was to be promoted to chief of staff, however the Prime Minister’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and a number of ministers were said to be unhappy with the move.

It is believed that Mr Cummings wanted Mr Cain in the chief of staff role to give him more power over Downing Street.

The advisor denied that his departure was linked to Mr Cain’s, saying he had planned to leave by the end of the year anyway.

He pointed to a blog post from January where he wrote that he wanted to build an army of experts in government so that he would be “largely redundant” within a year.

He also said “rumours of me threatening to resign are invented, rumours of me asking others to resign are invented.”

Whitehall sources told The Herald that the mood in Downing Street was “very tense”, with one employee saying: “This is a big moment, but everyone is wisely just keeping their heads down.”

While many Conservatives see the advisors’ exits as a fresh start for the Prime Minister and a chance to improve trust with the public, many opposition politicians are less hopeful.

Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, said: “Cummings may be leaving but his destructive legacy will linger on.

“He has weaponised a form of divisive, grievance-fuelled politics that has empowered nationalists and illiberal voices across the UK.

“We cannot assume that things will get better simply because Cummings is no longer in No. 10. “We all have a part to play in pushing back against the poisonous culture he has led in Government.

“If we have learned anything from the past few years it is that the politics of division and separation may make for a successful election campaign but it has no answer to the problems of everyday people.”

Ian Murray, Labour’ Shadow Scottish Secretary and MP for Edinburgh South, said Mr Cummings “should have gone months ago”.

H e said: “The amount of political capital that has been expended on protecting Cummings is extraordinary.

“People talking about the end of Boris less than a year after gaining 80 seat majority is amazing, and that’ll be blamed on Cummings’s approach.”

The SNP’s deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald added that Mr Cummings had caused “lasting harm o the UK”.

She said: “The Tory Prime Minister has always been deeply unpopular in Scotland - but his decision to bring the Vote Leave campaign to the heart of the UK government, and impose an extreme Brexit against our will, has completely alienated Scotland."