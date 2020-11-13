JOHN McGinn is on his way to becoming a Scottish footballing legend, playing with the first men's team to make it to an international tournament in over 20 years.
But to Kevin Bridges, he will always be the son of a teacher who "papped" him out of class in 1998 at St Columba's High School in West Dunbartonshire.
The quip came on social media as McGinn, also a Clydebank boy, celebrated his team's win against Serbia last night in the qualifying rounds for the Euros 2020.
The last time Scotland were in a tournament this man’s mother had me papped out in the school corridor. .. #stcolumbas #legend https://t.co/M30GODf4aH— Kevin Bridges (@kevinbridges86) November 13, 2020
McGinn said: "From the Reccie and John Broons to the Euros," with a picture of him carrying the Scotland team's flag, referencing the local pitches where he honed his skills.
Bridges, who turns 33 today, reposted McGinn's picture with the caption: "The last time Scotland were in a tournament, this man's mother had me papped out in the school corridor..."
McGinn is the son of two school teachers and Bridges attended St Columba's in Clydebank.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment