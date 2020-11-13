JOHN McGinn is on his way to becoming a Scottish footballing legend, playing with the first men's team to make it to an international tournament in over 20 years.

But to Kevin Bridges, he will always be the son of a teacher who "papped" him out of class in 1998 at St Columba's High School in West Dunbartonshire. 

The quip came on social media as McGinn, also a Clydebank boy, celebrated his team's win against Serbia last night in the qualifying rounds for the Euros 2020.

McGinn said: "From the Reccie and John Broons to the Euros," with a picture of him carrying the Scotland team's flag, referencing the local pitches where he honed his skills. 

Bridges, who turns 33 today, reposted McGinn's picture with the caption: "The last time Scotland were in a tournament, this man's mother had me papped out in the school corridor..."

McGinn is the son of two school teachers and Bridges attended St Columba's in Clydebank. 