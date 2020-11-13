THE SNP Westminster leader has said Boris Johnson should follow the lead of his two seior advisors and quit Downing Street as well.
Ian Blackford said the Prime Minister should go "if he had a shred of dignity".
Speaking after the departure of Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain from No.10 this evening, the Ross Skye an Lochaber MP said: "Boris Johnson's most senior advisers are abandoning the Prime Minister like rats on a sinking ship – just as the UK faces a devastating extreme Brexit, a second wave of coronavirus, and a growing Tory unemployment crisis.
"It tells you everything you need to know about this arrogant, incompetent and self-serving Tory government that they are ditching their responsibilities – at the exact moment their reckless decisions are causing the maximum damage to people across the UK.
"If the Prime Minister had a shred of integrity he would pack his own bags and go with them. His tenure has been beset by abysmal failure, utter incompetence, and the alienation of Scotland and the other devolved nations.
"Scotland has been completely ignored by Westminster under Boris Johnson. We now face the prospect of an extreme Brexit, a Tory power grab, and the worst economic crisis in decades. It's no wonder that the growing majority of people agree that the only way to protect Scotland's interests is to become an independent country."
