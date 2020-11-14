A woman from the Outer Hebrides has told how flu left her at "death's door" and was only saved by a life and death decision by an air ambulance crew to switch hospital destinations.

Anne MacAulay from Back, on the Isle of Lewis, says she is lucky to be alive. She and her husband Ian have shared their story to encourage people to take up the 'flu vaccine this winter.

During the spring of 2014, Anne developed a strain of Influenza which, within 24 hours, became a medical crisis resulting in her being flown off island for life support.

At the time Anne was working for Highlands and Islands Enterprise as assistant area manager, and was fit and healthy with no underlying conditions which could have caused the exacerbation of the flu. Her husband Iain was employed as the Director of Social and Community Services at Western Isles Council. Anne said:“All I felt was I was getting more and more tired and I had a persistent cough. It was a strain of flu that within 24 hours developed into serious pneumonia and my body, unable to fight the infection, was shutting down and I was dying.

“I wasn’t aware of just how serious things were. In fact, even as they were sedating me to transport me from Western Isles Hospital to life support on the mainland, I was busy telling Iain to go to work, that it was nothing to worry about and everything was fine.”

Her husband Iain said: “All of a sudden our family’s world was turned upside down. We were told that life support was the only way that Anne was going to survive, and she required to be flown away to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as soon as possible.”

Anne was originally planned to be flown by the Scottish Air Ambulance service from Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway to Raigmore.

However, on reaching Stornoway Airport her condition had deteriorated so much, the Scottish Air Ambulance crew made the decision to re-route her to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The decision ultimately saved her life as Aberdeen Royal Infirmary had the only available adult ECMO (Extra Corporeal Manual Oxygenation) machine in Scotland at that time.

“I woke up two weeks later with doctors and nurses telling me how lucky I was to be alive," said Anne. "We are aware that I only recovered because I was given the life-saving treatment on an ECMO machine. Thankfully I had an unusually speedy recovery because I was fundamentally healthy and know I was being prayed for by my family, friends and colleagues, for which I am so grateful.”

Her rehabilitation to health consisted of using a walking stick for around six weeks whilst she regained her strength, as well as respiratory exercises she had been taught at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to do at home.

It also took Anne seven months before she was completely physically fit to get back to work, even then returning on a phased-return basis.

The damage to her lungs from the illness is longer lasting however as, although her immune system has completely recovered, she now has asthma which is treated by a steroid inhaler.

A year after Anne’s illness and recovery, both Anne and Iain re-evaluated their lifestyle, and both took the decision to retire and spend more time with each other and their family.

In addition, Anne has also taken the opportunity to commit more time to focus on her community voluntary work.

Iain said: “We were so lucky. Our family had a positive outcome, but we know others who did not."

Anne added: “I would like to stress that I was not feeling particularly ill, other than having a 'normal' bad flu. The flu virus can take you to death’s door in just a few hours, and I was only saved because my healthcare team followed their instincts and were not afraid to take risky decisions – and to them my family are eternally grateful.

“The one thing I learned from nearly dying from flu, is that I had no idea of just how serious it can be. I would urge anyone that if they have an opportunity to protect themselves, to do it. Flu is a serious illness so please take advantage of the Influenza vaccination.”

NHS Western Isles Chief Executive, Gordon Jamieson, said: "On behalf of NHS Western Isles I would like to sincerely thank Iain and Anne for sharing their story and helping us share how serious an illness flu can potentially be. This is why the flu vaccination campaign is so important and why those eligible should not delay in making an appointment to get vaccinated."

NHS Western Isles, in conjunction with the couple, has produced a short film based on the MacAulay family’s experience, which is available to view at: https://vimeo.com/465438056