The search for a woman missing from her Argyll home has entered its second day.
Roxanne McCrae, 30, was last seen at around 5.30pm on Thursday at her home in Lochgilphead.
Concerns are growing for Ms McCrae, who police say has a Yorkshire accent, and her family is said to be very worried.
She is described as white, around 5'5" tall, with a slim to skinny build.
She has a pale complexion and has black, shoulder-length hair which is usually worn in a ponytail.
When she was last seen on Thursday, she was wearing black coloured running clothes with a khaki coloured jacket.
Inspector Julie McLeish at Lochgilphead said: “Our concerns for Roxanne are growing and her family is understandably very worried and just want to know she is safe and well.
"If anyone has seen Roxanne or has any information or knowledge regarding his whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting the reference 1400 of November 13.”
