Two regions in Scotland could run out of ICU beds within a matter of weeks, according to reports.

Wards caring for intensive care patients in hospitals in Glasgow and Lanarkshire could be full by the end of this month, new modelling has indicated.

Data published by the Scottish Government predicts that up to 76 ICU beds will be needed throughout Greater Glasgow and Clyde by the end of November, which is its full capacity.

In Lanarkshire, demand could reach between 13 and 43 UCI beds during the same week, according to The Times, while its capacity is 40.

READ MORE: Council in Covid-safety plea to residents amid warnings of area entering level 4 restrictions

The concern comes as both Lanarkshire and Glasgow face being moved into Scotland's toughest coronavirus restrictions next week.

Currently, both regions are in level three, but Deputy First Minister John Swinney warned on Friday that talks were being held this weekend regarding the potential move, with council regions having already been warned.

Such a move would see non-essential shops forced to shut, with bars, restaurants, gyms, hairdressers and visitor attractions also barred from opening – although schools would stay open.

Mr Swinney warned capacity in hospital intensive care units “could be under real strain” because of the virus and other pressures this winter.

He added: “What we have got to be careful about is as we go through the winter, every week that passes will be more challenging in terms of health service capacity, whether that is because of Covid or normal winter flu pressures, or whatever happens.

“We could find ourselves in the situation where cases could be falling but ICU capacity could be congested, with a projection because of high levels of the virus in preceding weeks that that ICU capacity could be under real strain.”

READ MORE: 'Too slow' contact tracing for over 8,600 cases coincided with Scotland's second wave

The next review of restriction levels will take place on Tuesday, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon having warned in recent days that Covid-19 cases remain “stubbornly high” in some locations.

Ms Sturgeon has previously vowed that Level 4 will only be imposed “if absolutely necessary as a short, sharp intervention to address extremely high transmission rates”.