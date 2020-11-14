A 90-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a car in Lanarkshire on Friday.
The OAP, who was using a three-wheeled walker, suffered serious injuries after being hit by a red Ford Kuga while crossing the road at Leechlee Road, near to Brandon Street, at around 9.25am.
Staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow have described his condition as critical.
The driver of the Ford Kuga, a 32-year-old woman, was not injured.
Constable Gemma Blackadder, Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: "Although police have spoken to a number of people who assisted at the scene yesterday, we are still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have dash-cam footage from the street at the time.
"Information can be passed to officers at Motherwell Road Policing Unit via 101. Please quote reference number 0820 of November 13, 2020 when calling."
