A further 36 people have died from coronavirus in Scotland.
Official figures from the Scottish Government revealed the death toll by this daily measure has risen to 3280.
In the last 24 hours, 1118 people have tested positive for the virus, pushing the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 80,135.
As of midnight last night, 1198people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 92 in intensive care.
Of the new cases, 400 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 218 in Lanarkshire, 120 in Lothian and 82 in Fife.
