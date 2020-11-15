Behind the doors of a whitewashed former garage hidden in a quiet cobbled corner of Edinburgh’s New Town is an Aladdin’s Cave of city life, finds Sandra Dick

From outside on the cobbled street, it is just a plain whitewashed building with a corrugated iron roof, security bars on the windows, and no real hint as to what lies inside.

However, inside the doors of the former garage tucked in a quiet corner of Edinburgh’s New Town is a treasure trove of curios from centuries of city life – a time capsule of hundreds of different objects with each one telling its own story of times gone by.

Alongside typewriters that once clattered and pinged in city offices sit old wireless sets that played big band tunes and carried declarations of war and peace to anxious Edinburgh families. Perhaps a few listeners reached for their Bakelite telephones to share the news or sat glued to flickering televisions with their tiny screens set inside grand walnut cases.

A gleaming red 70s Chopper bicycle – at one time it might have been the pride and joy of a local lad or lass – is propped up close to old shop signs with long gone but still familiar names. Brass scales that sat on shop counters and measured out a quarter of Edinburgh Rock sit alongside elaborately decorated tills ready to ring up 2/6d for the messages.

There are brightly coloured pantomime outfits, train sets and dolls’ houses, old street signs, factory newsletters, model boats, anvils, clocks, teapots and, bizarrely, up to 2,000 Victorian clay pipes.

“There’s some astonishing stuff,” says Nico Tyack, who is leading a major project to record and catalogue more than 200,000 objects housed behind the scenes in Museum & Galleries Edinburgh’s stores and venues across the city.

The former garage in Broughton Market, once the scene of a bustling 19th-century fruit, veg and meat market, is just one of the venues. Elsewhere in the city are museum attic spaces, spare rooms tucked behind exhibition spaces and basements, hidden from visitors’ view but stacked with objects and artefacts, documents and letters all gathered since 1870 and which could well provide fresh insight or a nostalgic reminder of Edinburgh life as it once was.

Each is now to be reviewed, examined and, it’s hoped, linked with other items lurking in the collections to prepare for a move to a new facility where they can be safely stored and managed.

Of course, for most of us, clearing out the cupboard under the stairs or battling through the attic junk to reach the Christmas tree is quite enough.

For Tyack and the Auld Reekie Retold project team about to embark on the largest inventory in the organisation’s history there is a mountain to climb.

“It’s not like you’re emptying a cupboard and clearing out odd socks,” he says. “It is quite daunting. “We will unearth items that perhaps have not been looked at for a few decades or researched in any detail.

“There will be cases of finding boxes and we will have no idea what’s inside. Or we might know what’s inside but have no idea why it came to us.”

The Auld Reekie Retold project will see curators and researchers working outside of their usual fields of expertise in the hope they might spot previously unnoticed connections between items.

And it will draw in the public’s help to tell the stories behind some of the more contemporary objects. Already links have been found between items stored just a couple of miles away from each other but which, until now, were not recognised as being connected.

Such as a teddy bear kept in storage behind the scenes of the city’s Museum Of Childhood, which one researcher spotted was dressed in the uniform of an Edinburgh militia unit.

Papers, firearms and booklets relating to The Queen’s Edinburgh Rifles are held elsewhere across the city’s museum collections – now they can be brought together, perhaps to one day form part of a broader exhibition.

The research has also led to the rediscovery of items stashed away years ago, perhaps not considered at the time to be significant enough to go on permanent display, but which now ignite far more interest. For instance, there’s the tiny wax metal stamp bearing the name William Flockhart, a surgeon apothecary who produced medicines in the 1840s for the likes of James Young Simpson, the inventor of anaesthetics, and Florence Nightingale.

Another find was a 1925 equivalent of an Edinburgh Fringe flyer. Designed to look like a 100,000 Deutsche Mark banknote, it advertised a play at the Lyceum Theatre, entitled Tons Of Money.

The play was staged when hyper-inflation in Germany had reached a point where money was no longer worth the paper it was printed on. Suddenly, the “fun flyer” tells a whole new story.

Perhaps the most thrilling so far was the rediscovery of a small silver pendant of the Six Feet Club from the 1830s. One of many secret and not-so-secret societies in Edinburgh at the time, it was dedicated to those lofty types who topped six feet tall – quite a claim when the average height of a Scottish male was a mere 5ft 3ins.

Despite having a limp due to a bout of childhood polio, Sir Walter Scott was made an honorary member, as was the sickly Robert Louis Stevenson.

Sometimes, even the simplest of objects tell a story.

“We have a little card which would be posted through someone’s door reminding them that it is their turn to clean the tenement stairs,” adds Nico Tyack. “It’s very small, but it’s a part of Edinburgh life.”

The coming months will see objects posted on social media in the hope they might prompt memories which can help provide vital detail to their descriptions.

Items from businesses and shops, street signs and everyday objects are likely to spark the biggest reactions – such as the brown paper bag bearing the name of the Princes Street shop, RW Forsyth.

Or the collection of signs and shop furnishings from Alex Ferguson, the maker of Edinburgh Rock, whose sweet shops and tea shops were dotted around the city.

As staff recently picked over that collection, another discovery was made.

“There is a framed delivery note that dates from the late 19th-century with various names on it,” explains Tyack.

“We looked closer and found it was a delivery note for boxes of sweets to be delivered to members of the British and German monarchy.

“From what started as an ordinary delivery note we found a link to the European monarchy and a period before the outbreak of the First World War,” he adds.

Other items lurking in storage might well change how we view some of our best-known Edinburgh characters. The Robert Louis Stevenson collection at the city’s Writers’ Museum includes papers which, although they have been documented, are thought to have not been thoroughly examined.

“There might be something amazing in there but has slipped through,” suggests Tyack.

“It’s like we have lots of jigsaw puzzle pieces, but we’re not sure how many separate jigsaws there are and how many pieces each jigsaw needs.

“It’s exciting.”

Details from the Museums & Galleries Edinburgh’s Auld Reekie Retold project will be shared via www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk,

www.capitalcollections.org.uk and through social media using the hashtag #AuldReekieRetold.