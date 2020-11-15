BNT162b2 might not sound like humanity’s saviour but this week it provided everyone with a point of light amid the coronavirus gloom.

The scientific name belongs to the new anti-Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the US-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer along with its German partner BioNTech.

Just before noon on Monday they proudly announced that it was more than 90 per cent effective in preventing the killer virus. The Pfizer vaccine became the fastest ever to go from the drawing board to being proven to be highly effective.

Within minutes of the dramatic announcement, Downing Street was telling reporters that Boris Johnson would hold a press conference that afternoon. In a crisis, good news travels just as fast as bad – if not faster.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” declared Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive, who admitted to having tears in his eyes, while Bill Gruber, one of company’s vaccine scientists, purred: “I’m near ecstatic.”

Understandably, the breaking news headlined every broadcast bulletin and every online media page.

At last there was a sense of hope that this just might be the beginning of the end of the nightmare that has claimed more than 1.2 million lives and caused misery to millions of families across the planet.

Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University, won the prize for Panglossian optimism when, asked if the new vaccine meant life could return to normal by the spring, echoed a famous Hollywood film line, declaring: “Yes, yes, yes,” and adding: “I’m probably the first guy to say that but I will say that with some confidence.”

The leading immunologist would later repeat to MPs how there was a chance of normality resuming after Easter, provided “they don’t screw up the distribution of the vaccine”. Easter, then, could truly be the season of rebirth and renewal.

The money markets responded to Pfizer’s news with alacrity. The

FTSE 100 jumped more than 5.5 per cent, adding £82 billion to the value of its shares in the best day for the markets since March.

Suddenly, shares in the beleaguered entertainment sector rocketed – those of the movie chain operator AMC Entertainment jumped 51% while those for web-based firms, which have benefited hugely from the stay-at-home restrictions, suffered – shares of the conferencing platform Zoom tumbled.

Yet, after the initial euphoria a large dose of caution began to be administered.

The Downing Street presser was awash with metaphors of restraint. Johnson, reverting to his natural state of being “buoyantly optimistic”, told the nation: “We have talked for a long time – or I have – about the distant bugle of the scientific cavalry coming over the brow of the hill.

“Tonight, that toot of the bugle is louder but it is still some way off.”

Indeed, the following days were filled with doubts, caveats and warnings.

Matt Hancock, England’s Health Secretary, pointed out the new vaccine had to pass the crucial safety test, due in a few weeks’ time. “That is the biggest hurdle still to come and if that fails, then it doesn’t matter how effective this vaccine is, we won’t deploy it.”

He also pointed to the “mammoth logistical operation” of rolling out the vaccine.

The Army will be brought in to help with the 24/7 delivery, which will be through care homes, GP surgeries and pharmacists as well as “go-to” vaccination centres set up in venues such as sports halls. The oldest and the sickest would be injected first.

While there has been talk of the first groups receiving the vaccine from as early as December, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, explained how two doses would probably be required three weeks apart with immunity materialising two weeks later – in other words, a five-week period at the earliest. So, no hugs at Christmas.

Hancock made clear he expected the bulk distribution of any vaccine would occur in the first part of 2021.

Wednesday brought another reality check with UK daily deaths of nearly 600 and the total passing what Labour’s Keir Starmer described as the “grim milestone” of 50,000.

On a visit to a supermarket distribution centre, the PM made clear he would have “no inhibitions” about getting a vaccine himself as he dismissed the arguments of the so-called anti-vaxxers as “total nonsense”.

Indeed, at another Downing Street briefing, Prof Van-Tam referred to the “mum test” in urging people to get inoculated. “My mum is 78 – she will be 79 shortly – and I have already said to her, ‘mum, make sure when you are called you are ready. Be ready to take this up. This is really important for you because of your age.’”

Thursday brought more bleak statistics with the UK’s daily count of cases rising almost 50% to 33,470, the highest since the outbreak began – the jump, in part, attributed to people carousing in pubs on the eve of England’s lockdown.

At FMQs, Nicola Sturgeon also denounced the anti-vaxxers’ “dangerous” conspiracy theories and made clear her Government was acting to “build public confidence in a future vaccine so we can maximise uptake”. At Westminster, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons Leader, was a little more outspoken, branding the anti-vaxxers “nutters”.

Underlying the complexity of the Pfizer vaccine, manufactured in Belgium, is the fact it has to be stored at -70C.

Logistics expert Professor Phil Greening, from Heriot-Watt University, underlined the practical difficulties of distributing a commodity in such an ultra-cold state. “Demand goes from virtually nothing for those technologies to absolutely everybody in the world wants one. That is also going to be a big challenge.” Shades of PPE perhaps.

Greening also pointed out that the Oxford study with pharma giant AstraZeneca appeared to be on the verge of unveiling its own anti-virus vaccine, which would be made in the UK and stored at a much less cold temperature.

“The question we have to face head-on is to what extent do we want to invest in an ultra-cold supply chain distribution network when, in a couple of weeks’ time, we may have a homegrown vaccine that we understand … and we already know that it maps much more easily to a supply chain that we’re used to.”

Plus, it is estimated the Pfizer jab will cost $40 while AstraZeneca’s would be no more than $10.

Emphasising the logistical challenge the Yorkshire-based chemical company Croda International, helping Pfizer and BioNTech produce their vaccine, warned border disruption caused by a no-deal Brexit could hamper delivery of supplies.

Alok Sharma, the Business Secretary, quizzed on the subject at the third Number 10 briefing of the week, highlighted the Government’s multi-million-pound investment in border infrastructure.

But fears persisted. The FTSE’s rally stuttered to a halt. Sterling fell against the euro and the dollar.

Philippa Whitford, the SNP’s health spokeswoman, insisted it would be “unforgiveable” if the Tory Government’s Brexit ideology got in the way of the vaccine rollout. But Matt Hancock sought to reassure people about the supplies from the Belgian manufacturer of the Pfizer vaccine, telling BBC Question Time: “If necessary, we can fly [them] in to avoid those problems,” adding: “We’ve got a plan for all eventualities.”

Nonetheless, John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, insisted on Friday: “There must be anxiety that there is the potential for disruption to medical supplies as a consequence of Brexit.”

Grant Shapps, the UK Government’s Transport Secretary, took to the airwaves to dispel fears of any Brexit-related disruption, boasting there was a “back-up to the back-up” to prevent any hitches.

Of course, managing public expectations is an art, not a science.

Given the UK Government’s less-than-glittering record on delivering logistical success through the pandemic, one senior Tory warned Boris Johnson and his ministers that there would be dire political consequences if the vaccine rollout was botched.

“If we get this wrong,” he said, “we’re toast.”