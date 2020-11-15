Parts of Scotland have been warned that they could be moved into the strictest level of coronavirus restrictions.

No council area has been placed in Level 4 of Scotland's five-tier system, but alarm bells have been sounded in areas such as Glasgow and Lanarkshire that "active consideration" is being given to moving into the top level.

Councils in the west of Scotland have been told it is a possibility.

But if areas were to move from Level 3 to Level 4, what would change?

Meeting others indoors

Level 3

Currently, you have been told you cannot meet anyone who is not in your household indoors in your home or in their home.

However, you can meet another household indoors in public places, such as hospitality settings. The maximum number of people who can meet in such places is six from two separate households.

Level 4

In level 4, this does not change. You still cannot meet people in your home, but you can meet a maximum of six people from two different households in a public indoor setting.

Meeting others outdoors

Level 3

In Level 3, you can meet people from other households outdoors in a private garden or in a public place such as a park or an outdoor area of a pub. The maximum number of people who can meet outdoors is six, which can be from up to two separate households.

Young people who are aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to six at a time, and do not need to adhere to the two household limit.

Level 4

Again, this restriction does not change under Level 4 restrictions.

Hospitality

Level 3

Currently, restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars are able to remain open indoors and outdoors for food and non-alcoholic drinks. Last entry is 5pm, and venues must close by 6pm. Alcohol cannot be served.

Level 4

In Level 4, hospitality rules change. Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars will be closed. Takeaways can still operate as normal, as long as food and drink are sold for consumption off-premises.

Hotels and other accommodation providers can still serve food to guests.

Holiday accommodation

Level 3

All holiday accommodation, which includes hotels, B&Bs, self-catering and caravan/camping sites, can remain open. However, people should not travel into or out of a level 3 area for holidays or visits.

Those living in a Level 3 area can still use holiday accommodation in their area but should not stay in the same self-catered accommodation with another household.

Level 4

Holiday accommodation guidance changes with Level 4. Venues will be closed to tourism, but hotels, B&Bs and self-catering can remain open for essential customers. This would include those using accommodation for work, moving home, attending a funeral, providing support for the homeless and those who cannot return to their main residence.

Shopping

Level 3

Retailers are allowed to open as long as they can follow guidance provided by the Scottish Government.

Level 4

Only essential retail will be able to remain open in Level 4 - and this is only if they can follow Scottish Government guidance.

Click and collect, on-line services and outdoor retail, such as garden centres, outdoor markets and car lots, can remain open.

Hairdressers, barbers and other close contact services

Level 3

Mobile close contact services must not operate in Level 3 unless it is for hair services.

Close contact services including hairdressing, beauty and nail, tattoos and piercings, massage therapies, spa services and fashion design can remain open as long as they follow guidance.

Level 4

Close contact services and mobile close contact service providers will not operate in Level 4.

This means hairdressers and barbers will close, as well as beauty and nail, tattoos and piercings, massage therapies, spa services and fashion design.

Live events

Level 3

Stadia are closed to spectators, and no live events are permitted.

Level 4

No change to Level 4.

Sports and exercise

Level 3

You can meet people outdoors for informal exercise or sport. Under 18s organised sports are permitted, and organised outdoor non-contact sports, personal training and coaching for adults are permitted.

Exercise is permitted indoors, abiding by the rules on meeting other households.

Level 4

Indoor sports facilities like gys will close. You will be allowed to meet others outdoors for informal exercise, and outdoor non-contact sports are permitted.

Driving lessons

Level 3

Driving lessons are permitted in Level 3.

Level 4

Driving lessons must not be held unless everyone in the vehicle is from the same household. This includes motorcycle lessons.

Entertainment

Level 3

All leisure and entertainment premises must be closed.

Level 4

No change from Level 3.

Public buildings

Level 3

Libraries and community centres can open to the public.

Level 4

All public sector buildings such as libraries will be closed, however, library click and collect services may still operate in Level 4.

Community centres can remain in operation to deliver essential services like shelter, medical services or meals for the homeless.

Visitor attractions

Level 3

All indoor and outdoor visitor attractions such as museums, galleries, educational and heritage attractions, zoos and aquariums can open as long as they follow government guidance.

Level 4

All indoor visitor attractions such as museums, galleries, heritage attractions, indoor areas of zoos and aquariums are closed.

Outdoor attractions, including parks, gardens and outdoor areas of zoos, can remain open.

Places of worship

Level 3

Indoor acts of worship are permitted, but must be attended by a maximum of 50 people, as long as social distancing is observed. If this cannot be adhered to, capacity will be reduced.

Level 4

Indoor acts can continue, but capacity will be reduced, They will be limited to a maximum of 20 people.

Weddings and funerals

Level 3

Life events can take place with a maximum number of 20 people, including the couple, the witnesses and guests.

Receptions and wakes can also take place with a maximum capacity of 20 people.

Level 4

Life events can take place with a maximum capacity of 15 people.

Wedding or civil partnership receptions cannot take place in level 4.

Schools, Early learning and university

Level 3

Schools and ELC can remain open. Colleges and universities can operate using a more restricted mix of face to face and distance learning.

Level 4

No change - schools and ELC can remain open, and colleges and universities can operate using a more restricted mix of face to face and distance learning.

Working

Level 3

People are advised to work from home wherever that is practicable.

Level 4

No change - working from home is advised.