Legendary TV star Des O’Connor has died at the age of 88, his agent has said.

Tributes have flooded in across the country after the former Countdown host's agent confirmed the news on Sunday.

O'Connor was admitted to hospital just over a week ago after falling in his home in Buckinghamshire.

While he was recovering well, his condition worsened on Saturday evening, and he is said to have passed away peacefully in his sleep.

His agent says his wife, Jodie, feels her world has "shattered".

O'Connor is survived by his wife, their son Adam and his four daughters, Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina.

His agent said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that I confirm that Des O’Connor passed away yesterday.

“Des, who was 88, was so well loved by absolutely everyone. He was a joy to work with – he was talented, fun, positive, enthusiastic, kind and a total professional. He loved life, and considered enthusiasm almost as important as oxygen. He adored his family – they were everything to him. He is survived by his wife Jodie, their son Adam and his four daughters, Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina.

Jodie’s world is shattered, she and Adam and Des’s daughters are hurting more than you could possibly imagine.

“Des was the ultimate entertainer. He loved being on stage – entertaining a live audience. He always said the sound of laughter was like the sound of heavenly music.

"He had a fabulous international TV career, presenting his own prime-time TV shows for over 45 years. On stage he starred at almost every leading venue throughout the world.”

Call The Midwife star Stephen McGann tweeted: “Now Des O’Connor. 🙁 Never took himself too seriously, which I always liked. That generation of variety stars are slowly slipping away”.

TV star Kate Robbins said Des O’Connor was a “true pro and a gorgeous person”.

She tweeted: “I’m so sad to hear that the wonderful Des O’Connor has died. He was a true pro and a gorgeous person. My love to Jodie and all his family at this sad time. Rest in peace Des. You are sorely missed already #RipDesOConnor”.