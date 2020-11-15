An army bomb squad was called to a mail sorting office in Edinburgh on Saturday after a package, reportedly addressed to Nicola Sturgeon, began to smoke.
Postal workers were forced to evacuate the Royal Mail building in Sighthill, Edinburgh, at around 10.25am after the package was spotted.
Police and fire services attended alongside members of the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal).
Sources have told the Scottish Sun that the parcel was addressed to Scotland's First Minister, and it had been "leaking smoke".
The Scottish Government declined to comment.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers attended along with colleagues from the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, supported by the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal).
“The building was partially evacuated as a precaution and later reopened once EOD removed the package. Inquiries are ongoing.”
A Royal Mail spokesman said: "Royal Mail can confirm that a suspect package was found at Edinburgh Mail Centre on Saturday 14 November.
"The safety of our people is of the utmost priority and in line with our policy and procedures, emergency services were called.
"Anyone with any information should contact local police and anyone worried about mail should contact our customer services on 03457 740 740."
