Areas across Scotland have been put on alert for heavy rains and flooding this week.
High tides and strong winds are set to cause disruption across parts of the Highlands, Tayside and Strathclyde, with the Met Office putting a Yellow warning for rain in place from midnight on Tuesday to 3pm on Wednesday.
Meteorologists predict up to 150mm of rain could fall on high ground by Wednesday afternoon.
They say public transport could be affected, and there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads and homes and businesses could be flooded.
Flood warnings have been issued for 27 areas in Scotland, including locations within the Western Isles, Orkney, Moray, Dumfries and Galloway, Ayrshire, and Aberdeenshire.
A statement from the Met Office reads: "Rain will persist throughout the day, turning heavy at times, with heaviest rainfall over high ground.
"There is some uncertainty with the timing of the clearance of the rain, which has implications for overall rainfall amounts.
"By Wednesday afternoon 50-75 mm of rain will fall widely with up to 150 mm possible in a few locations over high ground."
Here are the areas affected by the Met Office warning:
Central, Tayside & Fife
Perth and Kinross
Stirling
Highlands & Eilean Siar
Highland
Strathclyde
Argyll and Bute
