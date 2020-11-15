It has been hailed as Scotland's unofficial national anthem, blaring from radio stations across the country in the wake of last week's historic Euros 2020 qualifier.
And now, Baccara's 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' has re-entered the official UK chart - shooting straight to number 3.
The Official Big Top 40 host Will Manning revealed that Baccara’s 1977 hit jumped to the top trio, beating the likes of Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus, and Ariana Grande.
The song is one of the top ten best selling singles of all time, having moved around 18 million copies worldwide.
It was initially repopularised in Scotland by Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine, who recorded a mock music video in drag for his wedding.
And now, in the aftermath of the Euro 2020 qualifier, it seems to have relit a fire in the hearts of Scotland fans.
The video now has over a million views, and Yes Sir, I Can Boogie has seen a surge in popularity on music streaming and download sites.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.