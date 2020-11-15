A further 1159 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
The total number of people who have tested positive has now reached 81,294, according to figures released by the Scottish Government.
The new data also confirmed that no deaths have been registered, however warned that Register Offices are generally closed at weekend, meaning the figure may be lower.
The death toll by this daily measure remains at 3,280.
Of the new cases, 459 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 226 in Lanarkshire, and 108 in Lothian.
As of midnight last night, 1241 were in hospital, 100 of which were in intensive care.
