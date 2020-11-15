Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said.

Downing Street have confirmed that Mr Johnson will continue working from home while in quarantine.

Mr Johnson is currently symptom free but is following the rules after being contacted by NHS Track and Trace.

According to the BBC, The Prime Minister Johnson spent about 35 minutes with Ashfield MP Lee Anderson who has since tested positive.

MP Lee Anderson wrote on Facebook:

"Isolating.

"On Friday I lost my sense of taste at the same time my wife had a bad headache. I had no cough, no fever and felt well. We both had a test on Saturday and the result came in Sunday morning.

"My wife and I both tested positive.

"I feel absolutely fine and my biggest concern is my wife who is in the shielded group.

"But we are both feeling good."

On Thursday, Mr Anderson met with the Prime Minister and said:

"Breakfast With The PM.

"This morning I met with the PM at Number 10.

"I was there with my wish list for Ashfield and Eastwood.

"Investment is coming, you have my word on that."

Boris Johnson previously spent three nights in intensive care after testing positive for Covid-19 in April this year.

In a statement, a Downing Street spokesman said:

"The prime minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

"The prime minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19."