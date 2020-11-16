SCOTLAND is to host one of two new ‘mega labs’ which will more than double the testing capacity of the UK.

The new facilities, which will open in 2021, have been announced by the UK Government today.

It means the testing capabilities of the UK will rise by 600,000 tests per day when operating at full capacity, according to the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The new mega lab from the UK Government does not have a location in Scotland yet, however the DHSC said it would be confirmed later this month.

The other one is set for Leamington Spa.

As well as processing Covid-19 tests, the new diagnostic facilities will be used for critical illness including cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

A recruitment drive has already begun for the Leamington Spa lab and a campaign is due to start shortly in Scotland, the Government said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “We didn’t go into this crisis with a significant diagnostics industry, but we have built one, and these two mega labs are another step forward.

“Transforming the UK’s diagnostic facilities is not only essential to beating this virus, but it is necessary to build back better – so we are better prepared in future for testing on a massive scale.”

He added: “The work going on in these labs is ultimately working to save lives and I am hugely grateful for everyone who has worked so hard to achieve this.”

Jeane Freeman, Scottish Government health secretary said the lab would create around 1800 jobs.

She said: "The establishment of a COVID-19 ultra-high throughput lab in Scotland is an important step in our fight against the virus. When fully operational this highly sensitive diagnostic laboratory will process up to 300,000 samples a day, significantly increasing the testing and diagnostic capacity of the country."

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said "thousands" of jobs would come as a result.

He said: "As well as providing capacity to process an extra 300,000 tests a day, the new Scottish lab will create thousands of jobs and play a key part of the UK’s national infrastructure response to tackling Covid and future epidemics, as well as adding diagnostic capability for other critical illnesses, including cancer.”