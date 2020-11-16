BORIS Johnson has vowed not to “veer off course” as he launches his new post-Cummings era in Government

The Prime Minister, whose closest aide Dominic Cummings left Downing Street for the final time on Friday, will start his first week without the adviser by meeting with northern English MPs.

The Government’s boycott of ITV’s Good Morning Britain is set to end today - the most immediate and visible public sign of a new regime coming in to force at No.10.

No government minister had appeared on the morning show for more than 200 days - a move Nicola Sturgeon previously described as “pretty disgraceful”.

However this morning Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be on the programme, ending the hiatus.

Mr Johnson will meet MPs from the Northern Research Group today - many of whom won their seats in the so-called ‘red wall’ are among those who are said to have felt neglected and distant from the Prime Minister as a result of Cummings’ attempt to control Downing Street.

Initially Mr Cummings was due to leave Government by the end of the year, however it is understood that the Prime Minister became aware of text messages briefing against his fiancee Carrie Symonds, originating from Mr Cummings, which forced him to leave on Friday.

Ms Symonds is also said to have been involved in influencing the decision not to promote the Head of Communications for No.10, Lee Cain, who also left on Friday.

Over the next few weeks Mr Johnson is to make a “series of critical announcements” about his plans for the UK, including how he will go about ‘levelling up’.

He is also to set out further plans for tackling the coronavirus, create jobs and boost the green economy.

It is understood that he plans to announce a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 this week.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are said to be planning “major decisions” in the coming days, ahead of the spending review on November 25.

As Brexit talks continue in Brussels today, the Government has repeatedly said the departure of Mr Cummings and his Vote Leave ally Mr Cain will have no bearing on the UK’s stance - a message Mr Johnson is expected to reiterate.

The Prime Minister will set out a 10-point plan this week on how the country will boost green jobs and “invigorate” plans to be carbon neutral by 2050.

A No. 10 spokeswoman said: “This government is determined to improve opportunities for people across the country, regardless of their background or where they live in the UK.

“We were elected on an ambitious manifesto to deliver this agenda, investing in education, skills and our NHS, tackling crime and introducing tougher sentencing for those who commit the most heinous crimes, as well as concluding our trade negotiations with the EU.

“Our agenda remains focused on this and we will never veer off this course, as we build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.”