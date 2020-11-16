Firefighters have worked overnight to tackle a blaze in Greenock.
Three fire engines went to the scene in Campbell Street when the alarm was raised at 9.25pm on Sunday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said firefighters extinguished the blaze and the last appliance left the scene at 3.19am on Monday.
#Greenock #Arts #Guild tonight.— Mr H (@StephenAHenry) November 15, 2020
Video courtesy of Douglas A.
😥😥😥 pic.twitter.com/u02WwemCLz
Writing on Twitter, Inverclyde MP Ronnie Cowan said the fire was at the former Greenock Arts Guild.
He wrote: “Art Guilds in Greenock is in flames tonight. Another iconic building left to rot in #inverclyde. Hope nobody is injured and a big thanks to our Fire and Rescue service.”
There were no reports of any casualties.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.