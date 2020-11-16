A little-known iPhone trick has been sending users crazy – after discovering they can screenshot by simply tapping the back of their device.
Normally, screenshotting on the phone would involve holding down the Side Button and Volume Up button.
However, in the iOS 14 update, users are now able to screenshot just by tapping on the Apple logo on the back of their phone.
The ‘Back Tap’ feature can be used for a variety of different actions though – not just screenshotting – and can be available through the Accessibility settings.
And, for the most part, users note finding themselves able to screenshot through iPhone cases too.
How have I only just found out you can screenshot by double tapping the back of your iPhone 🤯— hannah (@_Haannn) November 15, 2020
The best new iPhone feature that I’ve just discovered is being able to double tap the back of the phone to take a screenshot 😩🙌🏻— Haley (@keeksm92) November 15, 2020
So you’re telling me all I gotta do is double tap the back of my phone to take a screenshot now? Yeah iOS 14 is on to something here pic.twitter.com/KDczQfwCQR— Blackston Hughes (@CharlesDeandreP) September 17, 2020
One user on Twitter wrote: “This whole tapping the back logo on the iPhone twice to screenshot is gonna be a game changer.”
Another added: “This new iPhone screenshot feature is blowing my mind!”
And a third said: “so I was today years old when I learned that you can take a screenshot on an iPhone by double tapping the back of your phone...”
How to set up iPhone Back Tap:
- Make sure your iPhone is updated to iOS14.
- Open settings
- Open ‘Accessibility’
- Open ‘Touch’
- Scroll to the bottom of the page, and choose ‘Back Tap’
- Select ‘Double Tap’ or ‘Triple Tap’ to pick an action
- Select the ‘screenshot’ option for screenshots.
- Now, when you double tap the Apple logo, your phone will screenshot.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.