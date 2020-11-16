MUCH of central Scotland is likely to be placed into lockdown this week, according to a leaked briefing provided to business chiefs.
The tough new rules are expected to be in force in 12 local authority areas for around two weeks from Friday.
The Scottish Daily Mail reported that business leaders were told "it is likely/probable that on Tuesday the First Minister will say that a number of Scottish local authorities will be put into Level 4 of the Covid strategic framework".
The areas affected will be Glasgow, the three Ayrshire councils, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, West and East Dunbartonshire, North and South Lanarkshire, Inverclyde and Stirling, the paper said.
The details were reportedly revealed in two private briefings with trade bodies.
Under level four, non-essential outlets such as bars, cafes and most shops would be forced to close.
However supermarkets would remain open.
