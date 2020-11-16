The first sponsors for a key climate summit due to take place in Glasgow next year have been announced.

National Grid, SSE and ScottishPower are among those helping shoulder the cost of the COP26, which was postponed from this month to next November due to the pandemic.

All sponsors have committed to the “Science Based Targets” initiative to set ambitious goals to cut emissions and draw up credible action plans to achieve them.

READ MORE: COP26: The march towards a new dawn

They are investing in low-carbon assets and infrastructure as part of the UK’s drive for a decarbonised economy by 2050 at the latest.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “It is fantastic that three Scottish companies at the forefront of business efforts to tackle climate change have been announced as sponsors of the crucial COP26 summit.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack

“Scottish Power, SSE and the Royal Bank of Scotland, under the Natwest Group, will join the National Grid as Principal Partners of the Summit, helping ensure that the UK Government delivers a successful and ambitious summit in Glasgow next November.

“A year from now the eyes of the world will be firmly on Scotland as we bring world leaders here with the laser focussed aim of getting them to go further and faster in delivering net zero carbon emissions.”

READ MORE: Glasgow's bid to be green city revealed one year ahead of COP26

COP26 president and Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: “I am delighted to announce our first sponsors for COP26, who have all shown ambitious climate leadership through setting net zero commitments and Science Based Targets.

“When it comes to climate action, we all have an important role to play. Only by continuing to come together can we build the zero carbon, climate resilient future that is essential for our people and our planet.”