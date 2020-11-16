A coronavirus vaccine that may prevent 94.5% of people from getting the virus has been hailed as 'tremendously exciting' by British scientists.
US firm Moderna revealed on Monday that interim data suggests its vaccine is highly effective in preventing people from getting ill.
The UK has not placed an order for the vaccine, but say the news bodes well for other Covid-19 vaccines.
The news comes just after similar results from Pfizer, adding to increasing levels of confidence that a vaccine could be developed that will help end the pandemic.
Moderna's final-stage clinical trial is ongoing and includes more than 30,000 people in the US.
Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said: “This is a pivotal moment in the development of our Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
“Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible.
“All along, we have known that each day matters.
“This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent Covis-19 disease, including severe disease.”
