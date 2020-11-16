A FURTHER six people have died from coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 717 new cases have also been recorded in that time. 

There have now been a total of 82,011 cases recorded in total, and 3286 deaths. 

A total of 1227 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case of the disease, 97 of them in intensive care - a fall of two.

Of the new cases, 220 were recorded in Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, 136 in Lanarkshire, and 101 in Lothian. The rest were spread out across nine other areas. 

The First Minister was joined by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, and Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith for the briefing.