A man has been hospitalised after being attacked by a group of 20 youths in Invergowrie.
The 35-year-old victim suffered a dislocated shoulder and facial injuries following the alleged assault which is believed to have started after a dispute over a car which was damaged earlier.
Police Scotland said a number of members of the group pushed and shoved him, with one of them then punching him.
Officers have already spoken to a number of witnesses, but are appealing for more witnesses or had other dealings with the group on Friday evening.
One local questioned whether it was connected with someone driving through the park and "trying to run" over youths. Tayside Police Division has suggested the 'witness' contact them if she thought it was related.
Detectives have also said they want to hear from anyone in the area who has private CCTV or may have dashcam footage of the group and their movements.
Police Scotland said the group of 20 had been "remonstrating with regarding a car having been damaged earlier".
The alleged assault took place near the junction of Dargie Road, Bayview Road and Noble Avenue in Invergowrie, sometime between 8:45pm and 9:15pm on Friday 13th November.
