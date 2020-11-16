As the last seagoing paddle steamer in the world, Waverley is known as the "Sole Survivor".

But in order to go on surviving, an appeal for donations has been made in a bid to ensure Waverley can sail again next summer.

Built in 1947, every year the vessel continues to defy expectations and keep sailing - but this year, after crashing into Brodick Pier on the Isle of Arran and after being hit particularly hard by Covid-19 restrictions, she is short of critical funds for winter maintenance work.

Following a multi-million pound boiler refurbishment, Waverley made a short-lived return to service in August 2020.

Due to coronavirus, the sailing season was reduced from 5 months to just a few weeks, with passenger capacity also reduced to under 30 per cent.

And on September 3, she crashed into Brodick Pier on the Isle of Arran at around 5.30pm, when a total of 24 were injured in the crash.

The incident is now currently the subject of a Marine Accident Investigation Branch investigation.

Now, winter maintenance work is under way on the main steam engine and other engine equipment.

She is due to be dry docked ahead of the 2021 season, where the bow repair work following the incident at Brodick will be carried out.

These repairs will be covered by insurance, however Waverley Excursions was unable to generate any surplus funds for the current winter refit work, which is expected to cost in excess of £400,000.

Other costs such as insurance and berthing fees also need to be met.

Waverley Excursions is seeking funding from a variety of sources, and funding applications have been submitted to many trusts, however, they say they need further support and have set an appeal target of £350,000 to raise from individual donations.

To find out more, visit www.waverleyexcursions.co.uk/