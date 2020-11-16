THE SNP has written to the Prime Minister over alleged cronyism surrounding the allocation of Covid-related contracts

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth, said there must be a full public inquiry into the issue, which has seen several firms linked to allies of the Conservatives given high-value contracts or privileged access to ministers.

Among the latest is George Pascoe-Watson, the head of lobbing firm Portland Communications, who was appointed as an unpaid adviser to UK health secretary Matt Hancock without it being announced publicly.

After Pascoe-Watson finished the role last month, it is alleged paying clients were then given information regarding government lockdown plans.

In his letter, sent to both Boris Johnson and the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, Mr Wishart said there was "rampant cronyism at the heart of the UK government".

He said: "You will be aware that questions have been raised over the awarding of billions of pounds in public money to companies with strong links to the Conservative Party, throughout the coronavirus crisis, by the Tory government.

"Taxpayers deserve full transparency and convincing answers as to why so much of our money has been handed to companies connected to the Conservative Party -including to some with limited experience and many without a full competitive tender process."

Mr Wishart said many people ere "understandably" worried about the reports of jobs and access being "handed to so many Tory friends, relatives, donors, and lobbyists with deep connections to the Tory party.".

He said the issue was not just about his party's reputation. but about the "integrity of democratic governance", adding that the public already thought the Westminster system was "rotten to the core".

"Of course, the awarding of billions in public funds, highly-paid public jobs, and privileged access for friends, relatives and donors of the Tory party might all be one big amazing coincidence" he explained, continuing: "but only a full public inquiry can give people the confidence needed."

Yesterday Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner called for an inquiry into the awarding of contracts and access to firms linked to the Conservatives.

Mr Pascoe-Watson said he had "fully declared" his role at Portland to the Department of Health and added: " The information shared with clients on October 15 and 29 was in no way connected to the test and trace calls, in which I was no longer a participant.”

Downing Street has been contacted for comment.