BORIS Johnson could make an 11th hour personal intervention to push the Brexit trade talks over the line as No 10 insisted there had to be “more realism” from the EU about the UK’s newly-acquired independent status from January 1.

With just six weeks to go before the end of the transition period, Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, and David Frost, his British counterpart, once again resumed their talks in Brussels with problems remaining over the two main sticking points: fishing rights and the so-called “level playing field” measures aimed at preventing unfair competition, including the use of state subsidies.

Mr Barnier tweeted: “We remain determined, patient, respectful. We want our future co-operation to be open but fair in all areas.”

Lord Frost admitted there had been progress in a “positive direction” in recent days and pointed out how there were “common draft treaty texts,” yet stressed “significant elements” were still not agreed.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman repeated these points, declaring: “What we are working to do is seek solutions that fully respect UK sovereignty…Although there has been some progress in recent days, there is much work to be done and time is now very short.

“So, if we are to make progress in the coming days, we need to see more realism from the EU on what it means for the UK to be an independent state,” he explained.

Asked if some EU figures were right to interpret the departure from Downing St of Vote Leave leading lights, Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain, as a sign of a rethink on the trade talks by the PM, his spokesman replied: “No. There will be no change in our approach.

“As David Frost set out at the weekend, we are working to get a deal but the only that is possible is the one that is compatible with out sovereignty, taking back control of our laws, trade and our waters; that has been our consistent position from the start and it will not be changing.”

Asked if Mr Johnson, currently self-isolating, could this week have more telephone talks with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission President, to push the negotiations over the line, the spokesman added: “They talked about staying in contact as the talks continued. I don’t have a specific date for a telephone call.”

Eric Mamer, the European Commission spokesman, told reporters in Brussels: “There are and there have been regular contacts…by phone between the President of the Commission and the Prime Minister, so I’m sure they will continue to have these contacts.”

Mr Johnson had set the original deadline for a deal for October 15 but this passed. It was also suggested that this week’s virtual EU summit that runs from Thursday evening into Friday was the new deadline, although officially the trade talks are not the agenda, which is dominated by Europe’s response to the coronavirus.

At the weekend, Simon Coveney, the Irish Foreign Minister, stressed how “we are running out of time” and pointed to the ratification process of any deal, which “particularly on the EU side…does take some time”.

He explained: “This week is, if you want to use sporting parlance, move week. We have got to make big progress this week, hopefully we have got to get the big issues resolved in principle this week.”

But Mr Coveney stressed how the talks were not in a good place on fishing rights.

He said: “There hasn’t been any success in closing the gap between the positions of either side. Until we can find a way of doing that, there isn’t going to be an agreement. We’re in the same place in fishing as we were in mid-summer.”

There has been a suggestion that a trade deal could be sealed but with the issue of EU fishing rights being fudged ie staggered or even put in abeyance for a few years.

Any deal must be ratified by both the EU and UK parliaments. The former has pencilled in a vote for its last plenary session of 2020, scheduled for December 15 and 16. It is thought it will take around three weeks for any deal to be legally checked and translated for all 27 member states.

Irish sources suggested there were effectively 10 days left, ie to the middle of next week, for a deal to be sealed. Even with this extended deadline it would still be possible for a special session of the European Parliament to be called just before Christmas to ratify a deal.

Pressure was being exerted on both sides for each one to dilute or abandon their red lines.

One Brussels official told the Reuters news agency: “It’s getting terribly late and may be too late already,” while another stressed: “Britain has choices to make.”

But Mr Johnson expressed confidence the UK would "prosper" outside of the bloc with or without a deal.

However, the SNP claimed the PM was taking the UK "on the path to catastrophe" by imposing a last-minute low deal or no-deal Brexit.

Dr Philippa Whitford, the party's Brexit spokeswoman, said: "Boris Johnson is utterly deluded if he thinks we will prosper under reckless Tory plans for an extreme Brexit when we know Scotland and the UK are already billions of pounds worse off.

"The Prime Minister is taking the UK on the path to catastrophe. People won't fall for the theatrics when the only possible outcome at this late stage is a very bad low deal Brexit or an even worse no- deal. Either outcome will leave the whole of the UK poorer for decades to come.”

Dr Whitford argued the Tory Government had already left it far too late to avoid significant economic damage and disruption.

“By failing to strike a deal months ago and failing to put in place proper preparations, the UK Government has put businesses in an impossible position - in the middle of a global pandemic.”

The Central Ayrshire MP added: "Whatever the outcome now, there will be nothing to celebrate. Even in the best case scenario, the Tory Government will have terminated Scotland's membership of the EU against our will, ripped us out of the world's largest single market and customs union; a market seven times the size of the UK's alone, and ended our freedom of movement rights. That is a kick in the teeth to people across Scotland and it will cause lasting damage.”

Failure to secure an agreement would mean Britain would trade with the EU on Australia-style terms, which would mean costly quotas and tariffs. The fear is that such an outcome would only worsen the recession the UK and the continent are suffering due to the pandemic.

Elsewhere, the boss of the port of Calais insisted hauliers would not make multiple attempts to transport goods from there to Dover without the correct post-Brexit paperwork because the first time would be “so difficult”.

Chief Executive Jean-Marc Puissesseau told peers that “maybe there will be some,” who attempt to make the crossing without the proper documents after the transition period ended at the end of next month.

Giving evidence to the Lords’ EU Goods Sub-Committee, he said: “It will be so difficult for them to cross that they will do it maybe one time, they will not forget[their paperwork] two times.”

Mr Puissesseau compared the importance of having the correct forms filled in to airline passengers needing a passport.

“When you take the plane you have to show your passport. If you don’t have your passport, you stay in Heathrow or you stay in Charles de Gaulle airport.”

There would still be a need for additional paperwork relating to taxes and customs declarations even if a Brexit trade deal were, Mr Puissesseau said.

“A deal or no deal for us is nearly the same,” he added.

Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive of trade body the British Ports Association, said ports had found it “agonising” to get some of the information from the Government about what new infrastructure ports would require.

He said this particularly related to imports of animal and plant products such as meat, salads and flowers.

“To stop those and inspect and open a lot of those consignments is something we really need to think about,” he explained.

A no-deal scenario could make it “completely impossible” for certain ports to accommodate those goods, he said.

“It would basically put traders at a real disadvantage bringing their goods in to certain routes and gateways if they know that a high percentage of those volumes need to be opened and inspected. We’ve found that very challenging,” added Mr Ballantyne.