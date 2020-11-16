The UK will have access to five million doses of the Moderna vaccine if it is approved.

UK Government health secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement at this evening's press conference. 

Moderna has claimed a 94.5% effectiveness against the illness for the vaccine, although it is not expected to be available in the UK before spring 2021.

The Health Secretary said the preliminary results for the vaccine were “excellent news”.

“Although I stress that this is preliminary, the safety data is limited and their production facilities are not yet at scale,” he added.

Mr Hancock said the Government had secured an “initial agreement” for five million doses.

