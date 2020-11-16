As season four of The Crown lit up screens yesterday, eagle-eyed Scots noticed some familiar scenes.

Indeed, Scotland's stunning scenery provided the backdrop for more than one location featured in the Netflix series - including several coastal spots and the Cairngorm National Park.

Season four of the hit show, which just dropped on Netflix, continues the story of the Royal Family as the 1970s draw to a close, and Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession.

Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown‘s fourth season has been hotly-anticipated by fans.

Here are some of the spectacular Scottish locations used for filming:

Balmoral - Ardverikie House

While interior scenes for the Queen’s Scottish residence were filmed at Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire and Knebworth House, a Tudor manor in Hertfordshire, Ardverikie House near Loch Laggan in Scotland is used for Balmoral’s outdoor scenes.

The incredible location has been used for the hit Netflix show since season one - and boasts spectacular Scottish scenery that depict the outdoor spaces of ‘Balmoral’ beautifully.

Loading A post shared by Scottish Castles | 🏰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@scottishcastles_) View on Instagram

Braemar Games - Rothiemurchus Estate

The Braemar Highland Games that appear in season four showcased some of the beautiful surroundings of Rothiemurchus Estate.

At the filming location in the Cairngorms, The Queen, played by Olivia Coleman, sports a subdued green ensemble which fits perfectly with the green tartan kilts that can be seen dancing in the background.

Loading A post shared by Photogenic_Scotland (@photogenic_scotland) View on Instagram

South Georgia, River Hofsa in Iceland and Classiebawn Castle in Mullaghmore, Ireland - Caithness

Scotland was also featured during season four to depict South Georgia, the River Hofsa in Iceland and Classiebawn Castle in Mullaghmore, Ireland - which was used by the Mountbattens as a holiday home for decades.

Lybster Harbour in Caithness was used for filming scenes set in South Georgia’s Port Leith

Loading A post shared by Blond Bird On The Loose (@travelling_bimbo) View on Instagram

Dunbeath Estate becomes the River Hofsa in Iceland

Loading A post shared by Danielle (@e6dtm View on Instagram

Keiss Harbour and Ackergill Tower were used to depict Classiebawn Castle and Mullaghmore in Ireland.

Loading A post shared by Marie Wallin (@mariewallinknits) View on Instagram