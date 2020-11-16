Scottish firms are being let down by the Scottish Government, according to a Glasgow business leader.

Stuart Patrick, the chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said firms are being “switched on and off like lightbulbs” with changes in restrictions under the Scottish Government’s tiered system, which has failed to come up with an adequate contact tracing system.

Each local authority area is reviewed by the Scottish Government on a weekly basis, in order to determine the level of restrictions to be enforced.

Nicola Sturgeon has warned that large parts of west central Scotland are likely to be placed in near-lockdown at the end of this week - to which Mr Patrick has said would "suspend" 80,000 jobs.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon confirms imminent lockdown likely for west central Scotland

However, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said on Sunday the move is “not inevitable”.

Mr Patrick told the BBC on Monday: “It’s not too surprising to find that amongst the membership there’s a degree of disillusionment with the way in which the Government has handled its relationship with business.

“Business went about investing millions in putting in the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), setting up the Test and Protect systems and ensuring that their operations were as safe as they could be.”

He added: “But we feel that the Government hasn’t fully delivered on its side of the bargain, which was to deliver a very successful Test and Protect system.

“That clearly hasn’t worked otherwise we wouldn’t be going into another round of lockdowns.”

Mr Patrick said if swathes of the country enter Level 4 restrictions and non-essential shops are forced to close “there really has to be sufficient investment in the mass testing that’s going to be necessary to avoid having to go into this miserable lockdown cycle”.

Meanwhile, East Dunbartonshire Council joint leader Andrew Polson has urged the Scottish Government to practise “severe caution” when placing areas into tougher restrictions, and claimed ministers are only paying “lip service” to some of the harms caused by the pandemic.

According to Mr Polson, only the harm against public health is being considered.

Meanwhile, problems caused in the delivery of health and social care, the economy and the exacerbating of social harms are not being given as much attention.

The senior Conservative councillor also added that Mr Swinney has told local authorities in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire health board areas that it is “highly possible” they will be moved from Level 3 to Level 4, despite his comments on Sunday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: Emergency family pleas for help soars

Mr Polson added: “It is irresponsible of decision-makers not to take into account other health harms, inequalities which affect those disadvantaged already and the severe economic damage that will impact on people losing their jobs and livelihoods.”

Speaking at Monday's coronavirus briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We try to assign levels based on the extent of restrictions that we think are required, taking account of the prevalence, the test positivity, the pressure on NHS resources and, of course, the direction of travel.

“In terms of the economic and social impact, of course, we are all concerned about that, which is why we don’t take decisions about increasing restrictions and certainly not going to the Level 4 tier of restrictions lightly.”