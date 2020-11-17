New data has revealed how coronavirus cases have changed over the last few weeks across Glasgow.
Residents throughout the city and surrounding areas have benefitted from a localised postcode checker, detailing how many cases have been identified in their neighbourhood.
Now, The Herald has pulled together the latest data to show you the figures in your area, and how they have changed over the last six weeks.
Use our interactive tool and select your area from our dropdown menu.
Please note: Case numbers marked 2.5 can be any number between one and four - Public Health Scotland does not provide this exact number
