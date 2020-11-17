SHAMED MP Margaret Ferrier is to make a second appearance at Westminster since her suspension.

The MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West is due to ask Boris Johnson a question at tomorrow's Prime Minister's Questions.

As she did last week during a session about Hong Kong, the MP will appear virtually and has not yet attended Parliament in person since she had the SNP whip withdrawn in October.

Ms Ferrier travelled from London to Glasgow by train while knowingly infected with coronavirus in September, and failed to self-isolate while displaying symptoms, before receiving her test results.

She has been widely condemned for her actions, including by her former boss Nicola Sturgeon, but said she will not resign.

Police are continuing to investigate.

The MP will address Mr Johnson while he is self-isolating in Downing Street, having come in to contact with an MP who tested positive for the virus.

Despite already contracting Covid-19, Mr Johnson said it "didn't matter" and he had to follow the rules the same as everyone else.

He confirmed he had been contacted by the NHS Test and Trace team following a meeting with Tory MP Lee Anderson, who has contracted coronavirus.

Around a dozen MPs are now isolating since the meeting.