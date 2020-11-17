SCOTS could be allowed to vote on more than one day at next year’s Holyrood election if social distancing measures are still in place.

The Scottish Government has published legislation to ensure May’s election takes place smoothly amid the likelihood that Covid-19 restrictions could still be in place in some form.

The plans include giving voters three weeks longer to submit postal ballots – with an earlier deadline of April 6 rather than April 20. The shift is an attempt to give more time for postal votes to be processed amid an expected increase in demand – and ministers could decide the election could become a postal-only vote.

The extra powers for ministers are subject to consultation with the Presiding Officer, the Electoral Management Board, the Electoral Commission and the Chief Medical Officer.

Ministers will also be handed the power to allow voting to take place over more than one day if needed to ensure social distancing is enforced at polling stations.

The Scottish Government has also drawn up a contingency plan in the event that the election is forced to be delayed or deferred – with legislation moving dissolution of Holyrood from March 25 to May 5 to ensure MSPs can pass emergency legislation to delay the election if necessary.

Minister for Parliamentary Business, Graeme Dey, said: “We fully expect the Scottish Parliament election to go ahead as planned in May, but it is prudent and responsible to ensure we have planned for every eventuality so that the poll can be conducted safely and fairly during this pandemic.

“This Bill includes measures to help ensure that polling can go ahead and that voters will be able to vote safely in person in May as planned.”

He added: “The proposed legislation, which will be scrutinised by parliament, also properly prepares for contingencies in the highly unlikely event that this is not possible due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Importantly, should there be a need to defer the election because of Covid-19 during the pre-election period, the measures to delay dissolution will allow MSPs to return to parliament to take a vote on any such proposal through emergency legislation.”

Earlier this month, Nicola Sturgeon suggested that postal ballots could play an increasingly important role in May’s election.

She said: "There is contingency planning being done and it is being done as far as possible on a cross-party basis – legislative contingency is being taken forward, just to make sure we are prepared for any eventuality come the time of the Scottish Parliament election in May.

“I’ve said repeatedly all along, I think it’s vital that election happens – I have no reason to believe that it will not happen. But the way in which it happens, depending on the spread of the virus, may be affected.

“There may be a need for greater postal voting, there will no doubt be practical considerations that returning officers have to take into account if physical distancing is still in place, which at the moment, I should certainly thing we should assume will be.”