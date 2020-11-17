A Public health expert Professor has said she fears people may not comply with tougher restrictions on their movements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Professor Linda Bauld, from the University of Edinburgh, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that there may be a "problem with compliance" unless there people believe the moves will be lifted by Christmas.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to announbce today whether 1.8 million people living in the central belt are to move into Teir Four of the Scottish Governbment's restriction strategy.

Close to a full lockdown as seen in March, at this level all non-essential shops are closed along with other businesses and people are heavily restricted on the amount of others they can meet.

Professor Bauld, of the University of Edinburgh said: “The UK generally has found this period very challenging and my fear is that we will hear from the First Minister today that (there will be) new restrictions for the west (of Scotland) for at least a couple of weeks.”

When asked if any new restrictions could be lifted for the Christmas period, she added: “I think the challenge I would see, from a behavioural perspective, is unless some progress is made towards offering that to people, there may be a problem with compliance.

“I just think it’s so desperately difficult for people, this whole situation."

The professor added: “As we move to a time where not everybody in the country, but a lot of people in the country, want to celebrate with their families, unless there is some temporary easing slightly, people will be even more unhappy and may not follow the guidance.

“We’re looking ahead to 2021. We have all heard the news about vaccines, new treatments, rapid testing, but in the winter of 2020 these kinds of restrictions are really one of the only things that Scottish Government and other governments can use.”

Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce whether parts of the west of Scotland will move into the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions today.

On Monday, The First Minister said that rates of the disease in Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire health board areas are “stubbornly high”.

The First Minister suggested a “limited period” of the strictest measures – moving from Level 3 to Level 4 – could allow an easing around Christmas.

She said the prevalence of the virus is causing concern and could mean regional hospital and intensive care services may not be able to cope as winter continues.

Under the tier four restrictions, non-essential shops will be closed. This includes bars, pubs, restaurants, visitor attractions, leisure centres and gyms.

Hairdressers, barbers, beauticians and any other close contact retail services would also close, as would all leisure and entertainment premises.

However, schools would remain open full-time.

Socialising would not be allowed in people's homes, but six people from two households could still meet outdoors and there would be no limit on outdoor exercise.

However, people would be advised to minimise the number of meetings with people from other households, and to follow social distancing guidance.

Those living under level four restrictions would be advised to avoid any unnecessary travel out of the area, and to keep journeys within the area to an absolute minimum.