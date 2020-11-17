SEVERE weather is causing delays to rail passengers across the Highlands today - as a key road remains out of action.

ScotRail has warned for delays and alterations services across a series of services included the world-famous West Highland Line, and the Highland Main Line because of heavy rain.

Delays are expected till the end of the day on services between Edinburgh and Inverness, Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh, Glasgow and Inverness, Glasgow and Mallaig, Glasgow and Oban, Inverness and Wick.

"Because of forecast severe weather we are expecting services across Scotland to be affected," said a ScotRail spokesman, adding that speed limits on lines had been cut due to the heavy rain.

It comes as continuing problems with the landslip-plagued A83 at the Rest and be Thankful means it remains closed, while the single-track alternative, the Old Military Road (OMR) remaining closed throughout Tuesday as a safety precaution due to heavy rain moving in. This leaves motorists with a 60-mile long diversion.

The warnings come as a yellow weather warning remained in force in parts of the Highlands.

The Met Office has warned of possible looding is possible in places along with disruption to travel.

It said that bust and train services would be affected with journey times taking longer The forecaster said there was a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

And it warned of a small that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings The Met Office warning, which remains in force until 3pm on Wednesday, has been extended to cover most of Ross-shire, the Black Isle, southern Sutherland, Inverness-shire west of the Great Glen, and most of Lochaber. It extends as far south as Argyll & Bute and Loch Lomond.

There are currently Scottish Environment Protection Agency eleven flood alerts and five flood warnings covering parts of Caithness and Sutherland; Central Scotland, Tayside, Abereenshire and Aberdeen City, Argyll and Bute, Dumfries and Galloway, Easter Ross and the Great Glen; Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside; Skye and Lochaber; Wester Ross and Western Isles.

ScotRail said that northbound services from Inverness to Wick will not call at Thurso.