More than 68,000 deaths involving Covid-19 have now occurred in the UK, new figures show.
A total of 65,546 deaths have so far been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to the latest reports from the UK’s statistics agencies.
This includes 59,549 deaths in England and Wales up to November 6 (and registered up to November 14), which were confirmed by the Office of National Statistics on Tuesday.
Since these statistics were compiled, a further 2,228 deaths are known to have occurred in England, plus 106 in Scotland, 143 in Wales and 90 in Northern Ireland, according to additional data published on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.
Together, these totals mean that so far 68,113 deaths involving Covid-19 have taken place in the UK.
