IT has a starting salary of £37,000 and a 30 days’ annual leave and could be an opportunity that’s too good to be true.

However, that is exactly what supermarket chain Lidl is offering through its graduate and placement programme.

They are looking for enthusiastic undergraduates and students to join the team in Scotland.

As well as the £37,000 starting salary there is also a fully expensed premium company car.

Read more: Chaotic Scot Travel blogger hit by covid restrictions brings scents and aromas of Scotland to life

More than 90% of placement students and graduates from the last five years are now in permanent management positions with Lidl across many areas including property and logistics.

In a first for Scotland, a new Logistics Graduate Management Programme offers experience at Lidl’s Eurocentral base in Motherwell and expert training in the operations sector.

After studying BSC in Management at Stirling University, Chris Shaw joined the Lidl graduate scheme in 2018. During his time on the scheme, Chris gained experience working in a range of departments including head office. Since rolling off the scheme, Chris has successfully secured the permanent position of Trainee Area Manager in the West of Scotland.

Read more: Scotland's elite climbers take on new super crag at Gairloch for television special

Chris Shaw, Trainee Area Manager at Lidl GB, said: “The flexibility to rotate around different parts of the business and gain valuable insight at every stage was the main appeal for me. It’s one of the strongest graduate schemes out there.

“Joining Lidl’s graduate scheme has been an important step for my career. With lots of supportive colleagues and mentoring schemes, there’s a great working environment at Lidl and I look forward to continuing my progression within the company.”

Lidl’s Regional Director for Scotland, Ross Millar, said supporting the trainees is one of the highlights.

He said: “In my twenty-five years at Lidl, one of the highlights of the job has been meeting and supporting the placement students and graduates through their schemes.

“It’s a fantastic path to an exciting and versatile career, many of our current colleagues have gone through the graduate scheme and progressed onto vital roles throughout the business.”

The closing date for applicants is Thursday, December 31.