A POLICE probe has been launched after a "suspicious" car blaze near the home of Celtic star Leigh Griffiths.
The investigation has begun after emergency services were called to reports of the car being on fire in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire at around 11.30pm.
The car was found to be burnt out in the driveway of a home. It is not known who the car belongs to.
There was damage to the wall of a property nearby. Police Scotland have dismissed reports that it was the home of the Celtic striker.
Police Scotland confirmed the attack was being treated as ‘suspicious’ and are appealing for information.
A force spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a car on fire at an address in Bellshill Road, Bothwell around 11.35pm on Monday, 16 November, 2020.
“The fire, which is being treated as suspicious, was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. An investigation is at an early stage.
“Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area around this time to get in touch if they saw or heard anything suspicious..."
Police Scotland said they were carrying out an investigation and "inquiries are ongoing".
