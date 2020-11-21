Catalan Film Festival

Returning to Scotland, but this time in a hybrid format, is the Catalan Film Festival. Bringing Mediterranean vibes to Scotland’s homes and cinemas online. Most of the films share a common interest in the recovery and reconstruction of recent Catalan, Spanish and European historic memory, including films that have been featured in some of the worlds’ most prestigious festivals. The online festival hub features an exciting array of events including Q&As, lectures and in-depth conversations.

November - 6 December 6. Tickets from £6 Online event tv.festhome.com

Edinburgh Zoo’s Christmas Nights

A spectacular light trail will lead visitors around the zoo, passing through the Penguins Rock and exploring an enchanted ice forest on the way to visiting Santa’s workshop. Projections, twinkling fairy lights, candy canes, nutcrackers and more will be decorate the zoo. Visitors can also book a slot with Mrs Claus.

November 20 January 3. Tickets from £12 and must be booked in advance. Edinburgh Zoo, 134 Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh, EH12 6TS, www.edinburghzoo.org.uk

Christmas at the Botanics

Celebrating its fourth year, head along to the Botanics and be surrounded by sparkle as the after-dark trial lights up. Wander beneath tree canopies drenched in Christmas colour, check out the laser garden and discover giant sculptures lit up against the night sky. The gardens are brimming with giant baubles and snowflakes where you least expect them and Inverleith House springs to life with beams of light dancing across its outer walls.

November 26-January 3. Tickets from £19 and must be booked in advance. Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh, Arboretum Place, Edinburgh, EH3 5LR, www.rbge.org.uk

BP Portrait Award

Aberdeen Art Gallery is the only UK venue to host the prestigious portrait painting competition, the BP Portrait Award. Visitors can see works by prize winners alongside over 40 other impressive works of portraiture. Visitors have the chance to vote for their favourite painting, the winner of which wins the BP Portrait Award Visitors’ Choice.

November 21-January 24. Free but must be booked in advance. Aberdeen Art Gallery, Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB11 5BY, www.aberdeencity.gov.uk

Christmas Unwrapped at Crieff

Crieff Hydro has an activity programme bursting with festivities. Talk a walk along their winter trail, starting at the tennis courts with reindeers and the vintage bus bar. Head along the illuminated walkway, scan the interactive QR code clues and potentially bump into a few familiar faces along the way, before reaching Glen’s Adventure Park.

November 23 - December 23. Prices vary depending on activity and must be booked in advance. Crieff Hydro, Strathearn House, Ferntower Road, Crieff, Perthshire, PH7 3LQ, www.crieffhydrofamily.com