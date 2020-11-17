DOWNING Street has claimed Boris Johnson will 'be the voice of the majority of Scots' after his remarks on devolution.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said this afternoon that Mr Johnson has "fully supported devolution" and "puts the union at the heart" of all that his government does.

It comes after remarks made last night during a virtual meeting of northern English MPs, where the PM said that devolution had been a "disaster" in Scotland and Tony Blair's "biggest mistake".

When asked about the comments, his official spokesman said: "This government continues to put the union at the heart of all that we do.

"Now more than ever is the time for the United Kingdom to be pulling together to focus on defeating this virus.

"The PM has been clear that he thinks the four corners of the UK are stronger together and he will be the voice of the majority of Scottish people who voted decisively to keep the UK together, and he will always stand against those trying to separate the United Kingdom.

"He is very clear that he rejects the SNP's call to break up the UK."

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is understood to have communicated his anger over the remarks directly to the Prime Minister last night, and publicly said that devolution "has not been a disaster".

This afternoon he went further, saying the Scottish Conservatives are fully committed to devolution and branded the comments from Mr Johnson "a distraction".

Several senior party figures have told the Herald the Prime Minister is now a "liability" for them in the lead up to the next Holyrood elections.

One source said: " This is not what we need right now, six months from the elections. Boris is turning in to a liability, and he needs to stop talking about issue that he clearly does not understand.

"Devolution has not been a disaster by any means, and while I think he is talking about the way it has been weaponised by the SNP, it isn't coming across like that."

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said he was "respecting the results of what was described as a 'once in a generation referendum'." and added: "He is focussed on the United Kingdom pulling together, and defeating the virus."

"If you look at what's actually happening in terms of Scottish devolution there will be a power surge to Edinburgh at the end of the transition period, as vast powers return to them from Brussels."

When asked if Mr Johnson had any plans to come to Scotland any time soon, he said he did not have any such plans but would not expect to know the full extent of the PM's diary six months in advance.