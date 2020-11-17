More than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Latest figures show that 1,248 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 37 deaths recorded.
The total number of cases in Scotland has now reached 83,259.
READ MORE: Scottish Government has 'failed' Scots firms, claims Glasgow business leader
1,249 people were in hospital yesterday with Covid-19, and of these 95 were in intensive care.
1,098,234 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus— Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 17, 2020
The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,248 to 83,259
Sadly 37 more patients who tested positive have died (3,323 in total)
Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux
Health advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/XkmsKAzEmX
The total number of deaths has now reached 3,323.
READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon to announce Edinburgh 'staying in tier 3'.
According to the latest data, 46 per cent of Covid-19 registered deaths related to deaths in care homes, 47 per cent were in hospitals and 7 per cent were at home or non-institutional settings (as at 14 October).
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed her deepest condolences to all those who had lost a loved one.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment