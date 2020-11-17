More than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Latest figures show that 1,248 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 37 deaths recorded.

The total number of cases in Scotland has now reached 83,259.

1,249 people were in hospital yesterday with Covid-19, and of these 95 were in intensive care.

The total number of deaths has now reached 3,323.

According to the latest data, 46 per cent of Covid-19 registered deaths related to deaths in care homes, 47 per cent were in hospitals and 7 per cent were at home or non-institutional settings (as at 14 October).

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed her deepest condolences to all those who had lost a loved one.