GLASGOW and 10 other local authorities will be locked down with Level 4 restrictions – meaning pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops will be forced to close their doors.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian will moved into Level 4 for three weeks and will expire on December 11.

The Level 4 lockdown, thought to impact aroudn 2.3 million Scots, will come into force from Friday – while a travel ban from different areas will become law, also from Friday. Making the announcement to MSPs in Holyrood, the First Minister said that “tough decisions cannot be avoided”.

Ms Sturgeon indicated that placing areas in level 4 for three weeks could result in "a quicker route out of level 3" - potentially being shifted to level 2 if significant improvemt is made.

Pointing to the parts of Scotland set for a Level 4 lockdown, she added: “In all of these areas, there are grounds for continued and significant concern. “In the seven days up to Friday, Scotland as a whole had just over 140 new cases of Covid per 100,000 people.

“All of the areas moving to level 4 were above that level - ranging from West Lothian, with a rate of 158 cases per 100,000, to Glasgow with 277.”

She added: “The purpose of level 4 is to reduce interactions between people from different households as much as possible, to reduce transmission as quickly as possible.

“That means limiting work and social contacts.”

Two local authority areas will be moved down from Level 2 to Level 3.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I am pleased to report that East Lothian and Midlothian have both seen a marked decline in infection rates – prevalence in these areas is significantly below the level for Scotland as a whole.

"On that basis, assuming no significant deterioration before then, I can confirm that East Lothian and Midlothian will move from level 3 to level 2 from next Tuesday 24 November."

But 19 local council areas, including Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen will see no change to the restrictions already in place.

Edinburgh, Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, Dundee, Fife, Perth & Kinross and Angus will all remain at level 3 - with Ms Sturgeon stressing that "we are hopeful that they will move to level 2 soon".

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, the Borders, Dumfries & Galloway, and Argyll & Bute will all remain at level 2 while Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles, Moray and the Highlands will remain in level 1.

The First Minister confirmed that a travel ban will become a legal requirement.

She said: “To underline how important this is, I can confirm that the guidance that has been in place in recent weeks will become law from Friday.

“People living in level 3 or level 4 must not travel outside their own council area, except for certain essential purposes.”

Ms Sturgeon added: People living elsewhere in Scotland must not travel to level 3 or level 4 areas, except for essential purposes.

There must be no non-essential travel between Scotland and other parts of the UK.”

Ms Sturgeon underlined the importance of a travel ban - warning that "if we see evidence" of people moving from areas in a lower tier to a higher tier, "we would have no choice but to put these areas in level 4 too".

The First Miniser insisted that the three-week lockdown will give a greater chance of suppressing the virus ahead of Christmas and the winter period.

She said: “I know people are frustrated that other restrictions have remained in place longer than planned.

“But Level 4 is intended to be short and sharp. And in this situation, it is specifically intended to have an impact in advance of Christmas and the most challenging winter period.:

Ms Sturgeon added: “Lifting the Level 4 restrictions then – as we will do – also means that they will not be in place for most of the Hanukkah period – so again, while celebrations may be different, there will be a greater degree of freedom.

“We will assess nearer the time the level that will apply in each area when the Level 4 restrictions end on December 11.”